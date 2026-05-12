Complimentary Webinar on Breast Cone-Beam CT: Emerging Clinical Applications and Development of Guidelines

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation David P. Georges Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer

RadSite to host Virtual Roundtable on Tuesday, June 9

I’m excited to moderate this timely discussion on breast cone-beam CT and bring together such a distinguished panel of experts” — David Georges, President, Koning

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, will sponsor a complimentary webinar titled “Breast Cone-Beam CT: Emerging Clinical Applications and the Development of Guidelines.”The event will take place on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET. To register, click here As interest grows in dedicated breast cone-beam CT for high-resolution, true 3D imaging of breast tissue, new guidance is needed to support safe and effective clinical adoption. This webinar will review the technology and its potential role in breast cancer detection and diagnosis, discuss real-world clinical experience, and outline key considerations for guideline development aimed at promoting quality, safety, and consistency in breast CBCT imaging.Moderator: David Georges, President, KoningPanelists:* Dr. Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite* Dr. Heather Richardson, MD, FACS, Breast Surgeon and Co-Founder, Bedford Breast Center* Dr. Richard Reaven, MD, Co-Chief Medical Officer, Koning“I’m excited to moderate this timely discussion on breast cone-beam CT and bring together such a distinguished panel of experts,” said Georges. “This webinar provides a unique opportunity to highlight emerging clinical applications, exchange perspectives from across the field, and contribute to the ongoing conversation about best practices for integrating breast cone-beam CT into patient care.”“Breast cone-beam CT represents a meaningful advancement in breast imaging, offering true 3D visualization with the potential to improve detection and diagnostic confidence,” said Dr. Hiatt. “As clinical interest continues to grow, it will be important to establish clear, evidence-based guidelines to support safe, consistent, and high-quality implementation. This webinar brings together leading experts to share practical insights and help inform the future role of breast CBCT in clinical practice.”This roundtable is part of RadSite’s ongoing efforts to monitor emerging imaging technologies and facilitate informed discussion among clinical and industry experts.RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs, including:* CT Accreditation* MRI Accreditation* Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation* Dental CBCT Accreditation* Medical CBCT Accreditation* Remote Scanning Accreditation.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs or request a complimentary copy of its Standards, visit www.RadSiteQuality.com Stay ahead of industry trends with RadSite’s YouTube channel. With over 40 webinars led by industry experts, we explore critical developments in imaging, AI, and healthcare trends. Subscribe today to view our latest sessions.To learn more, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

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