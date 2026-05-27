RadSite Welcomes Members of Ultrasound Standards Committee

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO Mena Ramos, MD, co-CEO of the Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI)

Volunteer experts to guide development of new ultrasound accreditation standards

The Ultrasound Standards Committee brings together a diverse group of professionals whose insights are essential to building a framework that is both practical and aligned with current clinical use.” — Garry Carneal, JD, MA, RadSite President and CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, is pleased to announce the members of its Ultrasound Standards Committee, a multidisciplinary group of experts convened to support the development of a new Ultrasound Accreditation Program.The Committee includes clinicians, technologists, administrators, and industry leaders with experience across a wide range of ultrasound applications and clinical settings. Through this collaborative effort, RadSite is working to develop a practical, evidence-informed framework to support consistent, high-quality ultrasound practice.Ultrasound continues to expand across healthcare, from traditional radiology departments to point-of-care and bedside use. As its role has grown, so has variation in how ultrasound is performed, documented, and overseen. The Committee has been tasked with addressing these challenges by helping define standards that reflect real-world practice while supporting quality and patient safety.“RadSite’s standards development process depends on the expertise and engagement of its volunteer committees,” said Garry Carneal, JD, MA, RadSite President and CEO. “The Ultrasound Standards Committee brings together a diverse group of professionals whose insights are essential to building a framework that is both practical and aligned with current clinical use.”The following individuals are serving on RadSite’s Ultrasound Standards Committee:· Sam Beger, MD, MPH, MA, Emergency Medicine Physician, The Univ. of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Founder / COO, Tether Supervision· Kevin Bergman, MD, Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Global Ultrasound Standards Institute (GUSI)· Patrique Larco Brown EdD, MPH, RDMS (BR), RVT, Outpatient Imaging Services Supervisor, Jersey Shore University Medical Center· Catarina Buffalino B.S, RDMS, RVT, RDCS, Director of Clinical Operations, RadNet· Nikki Buskirk RDMS (AB, OB/GYN, BR), RVT (VT), Clinical Quality Manager, Akumin· Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President & CEO, RadSite· Jeffrey M. Carness, MD, FASA, FASE, Critical Care Anesthesiologist, The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (Retired), Madigan Army Medical Center· Mark L. Casner, MBA, FACHE, Chief Accreditation Officer, RadSite· Gregg Daversa, Director of Healthcare Sales, Radiation Detection Company· Laura Foster, MPH, JD, Compliance, Regulatory Affairs, and Quality Advisor/Former SVP Compliance, RadNet· Rachel Gardiner, MHA, R.T.(R), RCS, Director, Echo & Vascular Services, Catalyst MedTech· Beryl M. Greywoode, MD, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Division of General Pediatrics· Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite· Adam Jackson RDCS, RVT, FASE, BS, Area Manager, Catalyst Medtech· Aiysha Lewis, Associate Vice President, AHC Imaging Services, Adventist HealthCare Outpatient Imaging· James W. Long, Clinical Strategy Advisor· Craig Mailhos, SVP of Operations, Capitol Imaging Services· Victoria Popolizio, BS, RVT, Ultrasound Technologist, NYU Langone Health· Mena Ramos, MD, Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Global Ultrasound Standards Institute (GUSI)· Ashley Repp, B.S., R.T.(R), RDMS (AB)(OB/GYN), Sr. Director of Ultrasound, RadNet· Eliot Siegel, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, RadSite, Professor, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, University of Maryland School of Medicine“Ultrasound is used in a wide range of clinical environments, and expectations for training, documentation, and oversight are not always consistent,” said Mena Ramos, MD, Chair of the Ultrasound Standards Committee. “The Committee’s goal is to develop standards that are practical, evidence-informed, and reflective of how ultrasound is actually used in patient care today.”The Ultrasound Standards Committee has been meeting regularly since January 2026. RadSite expects to complete the first draft of the new Ultrasound Accreditation Program by the fall and will continue to add additional specialty modules into 2027.RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs, including:• CT Accreditation• MRI Accreditation• Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation• Dental CBCT Accreditation• Medical CBCT Accreditation• Remote Scanning Accreditation.Click here to learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards.Stay ahead of industry trends with RadSite’s YouTube channel . With over 40 webinars led by industry experts, we explore critical developments in imaging, AI, and healthcare trends. Subscribe today to view our latest sessions.To learn more, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

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