PB5star Launches Axis, a Court Performance Shoe Built on Proven Stability

PB5star Axis shoes in Fuchsia Multi PB5star Axis Men's Court Shoes

Brings Dynamic Stability Assist™ technology into flexible, breathable court-ready fit

FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PB5star is expanding its footwear collection with Axis, a new court performance shoe built with Dynamic Stability Assist™, the same technology that made the PB5 Court2 a favorite among pickleball and racquet sport players. That same foundation has been reimagined for players who want more give underfoot and a slightly less structured upper. With a flexible performance mesh upper, slightly more volume through the forefoot with a thinner insole for closer court feel, Axis delivers stability you forget is there, so you can play confident in every match.

“Our community told us they loved the secure, locked-in feel of Court2, but some players wanted a softer upper and more flexibility through the forefoot,” said Chris Gallagher, Founder and CEO at PB5star. “Axis keeps the same stability foundation and court grip our players trust, with a slightly less structured upper that gives more through the forefoot and midfoot, without compromising the stability platform underneath.”

Axis carries forward the 30 years of biomechanical experience and performance focus behind PB5star’s Court2, while introducing a distinct fit profile and upper construction:

- Dynamic Stability Assist™ platform — The same foundation as Court2, designed for the rapid turns, hard stops, and directional changes of pickleball and other court sports.

- Flexible performance mesh upper — Soft and flexible with slightly less structure than Court2. More give through the forefoot and midfoot without compromising the stability foundation underneath.

- Breathable mesh upper — An airy mesh construction that helps keep the shoe feeling light on foot through long matches and practice sessions.

- Slightly more volume with a thinner insole — A touch more space through the front of the shoe and a thinner insole for players who want closer court feel and more direct feedback from each step and slide.

- Natural rubber outsole with trusted PB5star grip — The same traction and high density natural rubber used on Court2, designed for secure braking, clean push-offs, and confident movement on dedicated pickleball and hard court surfaces.

The PB5star Women’s Axis shoe and Men’s Axis shoe are now available. For more information about Axis and PB5star’s full line of court footwear, visit pb5star.com.

ABOUT PB5STAR

PB5star is a premier footwear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball, tennis, and racquet sport enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic expertise to create stellar footwear. We’re proud to support the sport at every level—from grassroots events at local clubs to major leagues. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers performance footwear that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.

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