A Chance Pickleball Match Led Actor Da’Vinchi to the Pickleball Slam

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story began the way many pickleball stories do: with a random partner assignment.

During a casual game, a member of the PB5star team found themselves paired with actor Da’Vinchi, best known for his role as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in the Starz drama BMF, with appearances in the CW series All American, and currently filming the Tyler Perry–produced Netflix drama Where There’s Smoke. The match sparked a conversation about the sport and how it spreads quickly, draws people in, and how often players who try it once end up coming back the next day.

That brief courtside exchange led to an invitation: come experience Pickleball Slam week.

Weeks later, Da’Vinchi was in South Florida, stepping onto the courts at the Polo Club in Boca Raton during the Slam’s Pro-Am event, rallying alongside tennis legends Andre Agassi and James Blake, and sharing the court with professional players including Genie Bouchard and pickleball standout Anna Leigh Waters. In one lighthearted moment during the match, Blake joked that he was “holding back a few moves” so he wouldn’t reveal too many secrets to Waters. The friendly rivalry drew laughs from the crowd—and the Waters–Da’Vinchi pairing ultimately came away with the win.

For Da’Vinchi, the week wasn’t just about celebrity matches or televised events. It was a chance to spend time around a sport he believes has something deeper to offer.

The actor has become increasingly interested in pickleball because of the way it brings people together across generations and communities. Unlike many racquet sports that traditionally grew around private clubs and higher barriers to entry, pickleball can start almost anywhere—a taped-out court on a street, a public park, or a recreation center. With affordable equipment and a doubles format that naturally encourages conversation and teamwork, the game makes it easy for new players to jump in and feel part of something right away. For Da’Vinchi, that accessibility creates an opportunity to bring the sport into communities he cares about.

That interest connects closely with causes he already supports. Da’Vinchi works with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and has spoken publicly about the importance of physical activity and social connection as tools for supporting mental well-being.

“Any sport that gets people moving and connecting with each other is powerful,” Da’Vinchi said during the Slam week events. “Pickleball has that energy. It’s competitive, but it’s welcoming too.”

Throughout the week, Da’Vinchi spent time not only on the court but also meeting fans at the PB5star activation inside Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. He posed for photos, talked with players discovering the sport for the first time, and joined the crowd watching the Slam matches. For PB5star founder Chris Gallagher, the connection between the actor and the sport felt natural.

“What stood out most was how genuine he was with everyone,” Gallagher said. “He jumped right into the experience, playing with legends, meeting fans, and embracing the energy around the sport.”

As pickleball continues to expand across the United States, moments like Slam week—where professional athletes, celebrities, and everyday players share the same space—are helping introduce the game to new audiences.

Da’Vinchi continues to explore ways to support the growth of pickleball through community engagement, storytelling, and partnerships that bring new audiences into the sport.

And in this case, it all started with a random partner assignment.

ABOUT PB5STAR

PB5star is a performance footwear and apparel brand focused on racquet sports, including pickleball, tennis, and padel. Designed with stability, comfort, and movement in mind, PB5star products support the dynamic demands of modern court play. The brand works with athletes, clubs, and events across the U.S. to help grow the sport and bring new players into the game.

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