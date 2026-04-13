PB5star Named Official Footwear Partner of the Ares Pickleball Slam 4

PB5 Court2 to Bring Stability and Style to the Pickleball’s Biggest Stage

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PB5star, the performance-driven footwear and apparel brand created for court sports, has been named the official sneaker of the Ares Pickleball Slam 4, airing live on ESPN from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on April 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST.

In Slam 4, icons from tennis and pickleball collide in a high-stakes showdown for a $1 million prize purse. Hall of Famer and three-time Pickleball Slam defending champion Andre Agassi teams up with former ATP World No. 4 James Blake to face pickleball powerhouse Anna Leigh Waters, the current World No. 1, and former WTA World No. 5 Eugenie “Genie” Bouchard, ranked No. 9 on the Professional Pickleball Association Tour in Women’s Singles. As these four competitors test whether legacy and competitive fire can outlast pure pickleball expertise, PB5 Court2 shoes step in as the official sneaker, backing every rally with stability and control.

PB5star will also welcome actor Da’Vinchi as a special guest at Ares Pickleball Slam 4. Da’Vinchi will perform the ceremonial coin toss ahead of the final matchup, setting the tone for an evening built around strategic gameplay and a shared love of the sport.

“The Ares Pickleball Slam brings together legends who know how to compete when the lights are brightest,” said Chris Gallagher, Founder & CEO of PB5star. “Watching these athletes like Andre, James, Anna Leigh, and Genie push for every point highlights just how demanding this sport can be. That pursuit of precision, balance, and control is exactly what drives how we design the PB5star Court2.”

The Ares Pickleball Slam is a production of Horizon Sports & Experiences and GSE Worldwide.

ABOUT PB5STAR

PB5star is a premier footwear, apparel, and game gear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball, tennis, padel, and all racquet sport enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic expertise to create stellar footwear. We’re proud to support the sport at every level—from grassroots events at local clubs to major leagues. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers performance footwear that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.

Website: https://www.pb5star.com

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