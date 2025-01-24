SCDSS Honors January Employees of the Month

SCDSS Honors January Employees of the Month

January 24, 2025 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The five most recently selected were: Takecia Ellerbe- Scott, Child Support Services, Midlands Region; Tonya James, Adult Advocacy Services Division, Pee Dee Region; Sidney Mullican, Child Welfare Services, State Office; Madeline Manfredi, Office of Agency Transformation, State Office; and Becky Farmer, Office of General Counsel, Midlands Region.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

From left, Becky Farmer, Takecia Ellerbe- Scott, Tonya James, and Madeline Manfredi gathered at the State Office for lunch with Acting Director Tony Catone on Friday, January 24, 2025.

NOT SHOWN - Sidney Mullican.