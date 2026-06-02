DSS Charges Sumter County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud
DSS Charges Sumter County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DSS Office of Communications & External Affairs
803-898-7602
publicinfo@dss.sc.gov
DSS Charges Sumter County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud
June 2, 2026 - On June 1, 2026, Special Agents of the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested a Sumter County woman in connection with fraudulently receiving $21,716 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as food stamps) benefits.
Jennifer Marie Geddings, 54, was charged with the Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps valued $10,000 or more. Geddings was booked at the Sumter-Lee County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant is here.
The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the Department. You can make a report fraud to South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.
THE INDIVIDUAL NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.