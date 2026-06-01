Shane Gentry, NCVMA Board Member and Human Animal Bond Certified Trainer, to Host Live Webinar “Road Trip Ready – Live Dog Training Tips for RV Adventures”

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shane Gentry, NCVMA Board Member and Human Animal Bond Certified Trainer, to Host Live Webinar: “Road Trip Ready – Live Dog Training Tips for RV Adventures” Streaming Live June 3 at 6:00 PM Eastern on Waggle’s YouTube and Facebook ChannelsNorth Carolina dog behavior expert and Waggle Ambassador helps dog owners travel smarter, safer, and with more confidence on the roadShane Gentry, owner of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, Industry Council President for the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association Board of Directors, Human Animal Bond Certified professional, and newly appointed Waggle Ambassador, will host a live webinar for dog owners titled “Road Trip Ready: Live Dog Training Tips for RV Adventures” on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 6:00 PM Eastern Time.The webinar will stream live on Waggle’s YouTube channel and Waggle’s Facebook page.Designed specifically for families who travel with dogs in RVs, campers, and on extended road trips, this interactive event will give dog owners practical training strategies to help their dogs stay calm, confident, and safe while traveling.Known for building one of the largest privately owned in-home dog training companies in North Carolina, Shane Gentry and Sally Said So Professional Dog Training have expanded service into new markets including Greenville and Nashville, helping families across the Southeast through the company’s signature Behavioral Wellness approach.This webinar brings that same real-world training philosophy to one of the fastest-growing lifestyles among pet owners: life on the road.During the live webinar, Shane will cover:🐾 Calm loading and unloading routines for RVs and travel stops🐾 Helping dogs settle comfortably inside an RV or camper🐾 Managing campground distractions and unfamiliar environments🐾 Safe routines for fueling stops, parks, and overnight travel🐾 Preventing travel stress and reducing anxiety on the road🐾 Monitoring your dog while away from the RV or campsite🐾 Live audience Q&A with Shane GentryAs an ambassador for Waggle Pet Monitor, Shane will also discuss how pet-monitoring technology can provide peace of mind at campgrounds, during pit stops, or anytime dogs remain inside the RV.“For so many of us, our dogs are part of every adventure,” said Gentry. “Travel becomes a whole lot more enjoyable when your dog understands the routine, feels secure in new environments, and is set up for success. This webinar is about helping dog owners feel more prepared and helping dogs truly enjoy the journey.”Shane Gentry is widely recognized for bridging practical dog behavior training with veterinary collaboration and canine wellness. In addition to leading Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, he serves on the NCVMA Board of Directors and works closely with veterinary professionals to improve safer handling, better communication, and stronger human-animal relationships.Event DetailsEvent: Road Trip Ready – Live Dog Training Tips for RV AdventuresHost: Shane GentryPresented by: Sally Said So Professional Dog Training + Waggle Pet MonitorDate: Wednesday, June 3, 2026Time: 6:00 PM EasternWhere: Live on Waggle YouTube and Waggle FacebookAudience: Dog owners, RV travelers, campers, and adventure-loving pet familiesAbout Shane GentryShane Gentry is the founder and owner of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, one of the Southeast’s largest privately owned in-home dog training companies serving clients across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. He serves as Industry Council President on the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association Board of Directors, is Human Animal Bond Certified, and is known for helping families and veterinary teams build safer, healthier relationships with dogs through practical training and behavioral wellness.For more information:Media ContactShane GentryOwner | Sally Said So Professional Dog TrainingWebsite: www.sallysaidso.com Shane Gentry - OwnerSally Said So Professional Dog TrainingFollow us on Socail Media and Click, Like and Subscribe to our Youtube channels!

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