Raleigh Dog Trainer Shane Gentry Recognized Nationally for Puppy Bowl Animal Talent Work

Shane Gentry of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training Earns National Recognition Through Puppy Bowl Commercial and Television Appearances

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shane Gentry of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training has achieved a significant national milestone through high profile work in animal talent coordination and performance training for major commercial and television productions.Gentry recently served as Animal Talent Coordinator on a nationally aired Puppy Bowl commercial produced in collaboration with Action Animals USA. The Puppy Bowl is one of the most widely viewed animal focused broadcasts in the United States and is recognized for showcasing professional animal handling, training excellence, and the human animal bond on a national stage.“This project represented a career defining opportunity,” said Shane Gentry of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training. “Being trusted with animal talent on a production of this scale reflects years of dedication to ethical training, preparation, and animal welfare.”In addition to the Puppy Bowl commercial, a French Bulldog trained through Sally Said So Professional Dog Training has appeared in four national commercials for Twisted Tea and in an episode of Young Rock. These appearances required advanced training, consistency under pressure, and strict adherence to professional standards expected in film and television environments.The success of these projects highlights the depth of experience behind the Sally Said So Professional Dog Training brand. The same training principles used to prepare dogs for national media productions are applied to private, in home training programs for companion dogs and families.Sally Said So Professional Dog Training is based in Raleigh, North Carolina and serves clients throughout Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, the Crystal Coast, and Greenville, South Carolina. Services focus on private training, behavior modification, and real world solutions that strengthen communication between dogs and their handlers.Gentry’s work is supported by a strong foundation of professional credentials and industry involvement. Sally Said So Professional Dog Training maintains Human Animal Bond Certification and participates in continuing education and leadership roles across the veterinary and animal care fields. These include CE and RACE Approved Presenter status with the American Association of Veterinary State Boards, CE Approved Presenter recognition through the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Board, and active service as a Board Member of the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association.The organization is also recognized as a PrideVMC Ally, supporting inclusion, safety, and belonging in veterinary medicine, and as a partner of NOMV Not One More Vet, an organization dedicated to veterinary mental health and professional well being.These affiliations reflect a broader commitment to ethical standards, education, and advocacy beyond dog training alone. They reinforce the credibility required for both national media work and private client services.The recent national exposure through the Puppy Bowl and television appearances represents a continued expansion of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training’s professional footprint and reinforces Shane Gentry’s role as a trusted figure in advanced dog training and animal performance preparation.Members of the media seeking additional information, background, or confirmation of this announcement may reference official company channels or verified media content related to the Puppy Bowl production.About Sally Said So Professional Dog TrainingSally Said So Professional Dog Training provides private, in home dog training and behavior modification services across North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is known for ethical training practices, professional education, and real world results for both companion animals and working dogs.WebsiteMedia reference

