Liquidware Launches AI Extension for Stratusphere UX, Bringing AI-Assisted Diagnostics to Digital Employee Experience

New browser-based AI Extension enables IT teams to diagnose workspace issues faster using natural language queries against Stratusphere UX data

The AI Extension is the next step in our commitment to delivering intelligence that IT teams can trust. We believe AI should help you understand your environment before it starts making changes.” — Jason Mattox, CTO of Liquidware

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquidware, whose solutions go beyond DEX to deliver user and application management across any Windows workspace, today announced the general availability of the Stratusphere UX AI Extension.The AI Extension introduces AI-assisted diagnostics to Stratusphere UX, enabling IT professionals to query their environment data using natural language and receive faster, more targeted insights into workspace performance issues.IT teams managing digital workspaces face a growing volume of performance data across physical, virtual, and cloud-based environments. Identifying root causes for slow logons, application issues, and resource contention often requires significant manual effort. The Stratusphere UX AI Extension addresses this challenge by allowing administrators to interact with their Stratusphere UX data through a conversational AI interface, reducing the time from symptom to diagnosis.Browser-Based, No Infrastructure RequiredThe AI Extension operates directly within Chrome or Microsoft Edge browsers. There is no additional server infrastructure to deploy or maintain. IT teams can begin using AI-assisted diagnostics immediately within their existing Stratusphere UX environment.Customer-Controlled AI IntegrationThe AI Extension uses a customer-supplied API key, giving organisations full control over their AI provider, usage, and costs. This approach keeps data governance in the hands of the IT team and avoids vendor lock-in to any single AI provider.Natural Language DiagnosticsRather than navigating multiple dashboards and reports, IT professionals can ask questions about their environment in plain language. The AI Extension interprets queries against Stratusphere UX data collected every five minutes across physical, virtual, DaaS, and cloud workspaces, surfacing relevant diagnostics and insights in a conversational format.Intelligence Before AutomationThe AI Extension is designed as a read-only diagnostic assistant. It interprets and analyses data but does not take autonomous action within the environment. This reflects Liquidware’s deliberate, phased approach to AI: giving IT teams the intelligence to understand what is happening before introducing automated remediation. This ensures that AI recommendations are grounded in real data and verified by the people who know the environment best.CompatibilityThe AI Extension is compatible with Stratusphere UX version 6.7.0 and later. Existing Stratusphere UX customers can adopt the AI Extension without upgrading infrastructure or changing their current deployment.“The AI Extension is the next step in our commitment to delivering intelligence that IT teams can trust,” said Jason Mattox, CTO of Liquidware. “We believe AI should help you understand your environment before it starts making changes. This release gives our customers a practical, secure way to accelerate diagnostics without surrendering control.”The Stratusphere UX AI Extension is available now for all Stratusphere UX customers running version 6.7.0 or later. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com About LiquidwareLiquidware goes beyond DEX by delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions that not only optimise the digital employee experience but also provide advanced user and application management across any Windows workspace: virtual, physical, or cloud. Liquidware’s solutions encompass four key areas: managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling across the entire digital workspace. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware’s offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in workspace management, while enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix, Omnissa Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Dizzion Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn

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