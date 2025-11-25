Liquidware Introduces 'Sparks'

Community-Driven Innovation Powering the Next Wave of Digital Workspace Solutions

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquidware, a recognized leader in Digital Workspace Management (DWM), today announced the formal launch of Liquidware Sparks, a growing library of lightweight tools, scripts, and integrations created and shared by the Liquidware community to extend the capabilities and value of the company’s solutions.This announcement reinforces that innovation in enterprise IT doesn’t come only from software releases, it comes from collaboration with the community. Sparks put that collaborative innovation directly in the hands of ProfileUnity, FlexApp, Stratusphere UX, and CommandCTRL customers, enabling them to achieve more with the solutions they already trust.“A Spark starts with a practical need, a task that can be simplified or an enhancement that can improve digital workspace outcomes,” said Jason Mattox, Chief Technical Officer at Liquidware. “By empowering our community to create, share, and benefit from Sparks, we are accelerating the pace at which organizations can modernize, automate, and optimize their environments.”What Are Sparks?A Spark is a modular enhancement that:• Extends product functionality or introduces new automation capabilities• Simplifies onboarding, migration, and daily administration• Enables integration with third-party systems and processes• Leverages the shared expertise of the Liquidware ecosystemSparks are contributed by Liquidware engineers, technology partners, and customers, with full access available to the entire community.Sparks in ActionSeveral popular Sparks already helping organizations innovate include:• Stratusphere UX PowerTools App — simplifies advanced diagnostics and accelerates data-driven performance improvements• FlexApp SmartUpdate — automates ongoing application package updates using leading repositories such as Intune, SCCM, Chocolatey, and WingetThese and many more Sparks can be accessed today on the Liquidware Sparks webpage How to Get InvolvedIT teams and community members worldwide are encouraged to:1. Explore Sparks available today2. Join the Liquidware Community to exchange insights and crowdsource innovation3. Submit their own Sparks for publication through SparkTools@liquidware.com“Every Spark, big or small, represents shared progress,” said Jack Smith, Subject Matter Expert and Senior Solutions architect at Liquidware. “Together, we are expanding what’s possible in digital workspace management.”Upcoming WebinarLiquidware will showcase Sparks during an upcoming “What’s New with Liquidware” webinar on December 9, 2025, featuring insights from product and engineering experts. Attendees will see live demonstrations of Sparks such as FlexApp SmartUpdate, FlexApp Launch Tester, and PowerTools for Stratusphere UX.As part of this initiative, Liquidware is hosting a limited-time raffle for a Lego The Goonies™ set. Participants earn entries by:• Joining the Liquidware Community• Registering for the December 9 webinar• Attending the live sessionFull details are available on the webinar registration page, here: Introducing Liquidware Sparks Webinar AvailabilityThe Liquidware Sparks library is live and continuously expanding. To learn more, explore Sparks, or contribute to the community-driven program, visit Liquidware’s website at: https://www.liquidware.com/resources/liquidware-sparks About LiquidwareLiquidware is the leader in Digital Workspace Management solutions that go beyond Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The company’s solutions provide comprehensive DEX coverage by encompassing four key areas – managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling DEX across physical, virtual, DaaS, or in the cloud. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware's offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in digital workspace management, while also enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix, Omnissa Horizon, AmazonWorkSpaces, and DizzionFrame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn

