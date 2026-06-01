Safety Project to Begin on Route 3 in Spotsylvania

FREDERICKSBURG – Construction begins this week on a federally-funded safety project to slightly widen portions of Route 3 in Spotsylvania County along the pavement edge to reduce the risk of run-off-the-road crashes and resulting injuries.

Known as trench widening, the slight widening will extend the pavement by a variable 1-3 feet along the right and left travel lanes in the project work zone.

The extra space gives drivers more room to recover on a paved road shoulder if their vehicle strays from the travel lanes.

Starting Tuesday, June 2, travelers can expect single lane closures along the following sections of Route 3 being widened:

Route 3 eastbound

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to Route 621 (Orange Plank Road), over a distance of 5.4 lane miles along the right and left lanes.

Route 3 westbound

Route 760 (Andora Drive/Corter Avenue) to Route 2349 (Montpelier Drive), over a distance of 2.9 lane miles along the right and left lanes. Crews will skip widening along a small section of Route 3 westbound that was already reconstructed with wider shoulders during a culvert installation at Lick Run in 2024.

Work is anticipated to be completed in an estimated four weeks, weather permitting.

Travelers can expect mobile single lane closures along Route 3 in the work zone. Work hours will vary based on location to avoid the morning and afternoon peak commuter travel periods. Lane closures are anticipated to occur overnight and during daytime hours at midday. Updated lane closure schedules will be shared on 511Virginia and in the weekly Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Fredericksburg District travel alert, posted online to the VDOT newsroom every Friday afternoon.

Crews will first excavate along the pavement edge, followed by milling and paving. This will create an additional 1-3 feet of hard-surfaced road shoulder. Temporary pavement markings will be applied initially along the shoulder and will be replaced with permanent pavement markings.

Route 3 carries an average of 34,000-35,000 vehicles a day in the project limits, according to a 2024 VDOT traffic count.

The project is being funded with $974,671 in federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds.

The contractor is Superior Paving Corp.

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