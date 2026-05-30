I-95 Northbound Closed in Caroline County
FREDERICKSBURG – (12:30 p.m.) Interstate 95 northbound is closed for a vehicle crash at mile marker 115 in Caroline County, about 5 miles north of exit 110 (Ladysmith).
Northbound travelers should expect major travel delays on I-95 northbound and along the alternate route, Route 1 northbound, in the vicinity of the crash.
All I-95 northbound traffic is being detoured at exit 110 (Ladysmith) in Caroline, where motorists can travel on Route 639 (Ladysmith Road) to Route 1 northbound, and then re-enter I-95 at exit 118 (Thornburg) or exit 126 (Spotsylvania).
Through travelers may consider alternate north-south routes to the I-95 corridor in Virginia, including using Route 207/Route 301 northbound.
Check 511Virginia for updates on this I-95 closure and traffic. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, download the free mobile 511Virginia app for mobile devices, or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.
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