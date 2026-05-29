Route 29 weekday lane closures in Fairfax June 1-5 & 8-12

FAIRFAX – Weather permitting, Route 29 between Union Mill Road/Centreville Farms Drive (Route 8285) and Summit Drive/Buckleys Gate Drive (Route 1257) will continue to have lane closures from Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, and from Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, for Route 29 widening project work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Northbound Route 29 between Union Mill Road/Centreville Farms Drive and Summit Drive/Buckleys Gate Drive

Single-lane closures will occur along northbound Route 29 between Union Mill Road/Centreville Farms Drive and Summit Drive/Buckleys Gate Drive as follows:

Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Southbound Route 29 between Summit Drive/Buckleys Gate Drive and Union Mill Road/Centreville Farms Drive

Single-lane closures will occur along southbound Route 29 between Summit Drive/Buckleys Gate Drive and Union Mill Road/Centreville Farms Drive as follows:

Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

The Route 29 widening project is making improvements along Route 29 between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive to improve safety, traffic flow and bicyclist and pedestrian accessibility and connectivity. The improvements include:

Reconstructing and widening 1.5 miles of roadway from four lanes to six.

Correcting vertical alignment to improve sight distance.

Adding shared-use paths on both sides of Route 29.

Providing connectivity to pedestrian/bicycle trails at the Fairfax County Parkway/West Ox Road interchange.

The project is expected to be completed later this summer.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

Follow VDOT Northern Virginia on Twitter: @vadotnova