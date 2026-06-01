PrologMobile Becomes GSMA Member, Expanding Commitment to the Global Wireless Ecosystem

PrologMobile joins the GSMA as an Associate Member, expanding its commitment to trusted device intelligence and mobile ecosystem innovation.

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrologMobile , a leading provider of device intelligence, verification, and lifecycle data solutions for the global wireless ecosystem, today announced that it has officially become an Associate member of the GSMA, further strengthening its long-standing relationship with the organization and its global mobile industry community.PrologMobile’s relationship with the GSMA has evolved over several years. Initially joining the ecosystem as a GSMA customer, PrologMobile later became a GSMA product partner developing the GSMA Device Compatibility tool. Becoming an official GSMA member marks the next step in the company’s continued commitment to advancing trusted device intelligence, interoperability, and transparency across the wireless industry.“Joining the GSMA as a member is a natural progression for PrologMobile,” said Jon Newman, CEO of PrologMobile. “The GSMA plays a critical role in shaping the future of mobile connectivity and device ecosystems globally. We’re excited to deepen our involvement and contribute to initiatives that help improve trust, transparency, and operational efficiency across the wireless community.”PrologMobile provides production-grade device intelligence solutions used by carriers, MVNOs, ITADs, insurers, marketplaces, and enterprise mobility organizations worldwide. The company’s expanding portfolio includes device identity, financial eligibility, OEM, lock status, warranty, activation, device compatibility, and trust verification services designed to reduce risk and improve decision-making throughout the device lifecycle.As the wireless industry continues to evolve, with a growing focus on eSIM, device lifecycle transparency, sustainability, and emerging initiatives such as Digital Product Passports (DPPs), PrologMobile sees GSMA membership as an important opportunity to collaborate more closely with industry stakeholders and help support the future of connected device ecosystems.For more information about PrologMobile, visit www.prologmobile.com About PrologMobilePrologMobile stands as the world’s premier Data-as-a-Solution provider for the connected device reverse supply chain. We specialize in IMEI-specific data, Carrier Compatibility solutions, PhoneSpectionReport trust certificates, and tailor-made data solutions. Our clientele includes the globe’s foremost device processors, marketplaces, wholesalers, traders, insurance companies, carriers, and MVNOs.

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