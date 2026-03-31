PrologMobile Launches MacVerify Product Suite to Bring Enterprise-Grade Trust & Transparency to the Mac Secondary Market

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrologMobile (PM) Launches MacVerify Product Suite to Bring Enterprise-Grade Trust and Transparency to the Mac Secondary MarketPrologMobile, a leader in mobile device intelligence and trust certification solutions, today announced the rollout of MacVerify by PM, a comprehensive product suite designed to deliver verified device identity, health insights, and diagnostic transparency to the growing secondary market for Apple Mac devices.As enterprise refresh cycles accelerate and global demand for pre-owned MacBooks and desktops continues to rise, the need for standardized, reliable device data has never been greater. MacVerify by PM addresses this gap by providing structured, verifiable reporting that reduces risk and increases confidence for MacBook resellers, refurbishers, marketplaces, insurers, and enterprise mobility programs.Bringing More Trust to the Mac EcosystemMacVerify by PM delivers:• Verified Device Identity Data – Accurate make, model, configuration, storage, memory, serial number validation, and lock status indicators.• Device Lock Insights – Clear visibility into device lock statuses like MDM locks and Find My Mac.• Diagnostic Level Reporting – Actionable insights into hardware components, performance indicators, and potential functional issues.• Lifecycle Transparency – Structured data that supports resale, remarketing, compliance, and sustainability initiatives.“Trust drives value in the secondary device market,” said Riley Duggan, Director of Customer Success at PrologMobile. “MacVerify extends PrologMobile’s commitment to transparency beyond smartphones and into the Mac ecosystem, where standardized verification has been inconsistent. Our goal is simple: reduce uncertainty and increase confidence across every MacBook transaction.”Why This Matters NowThe Mac secondary market has matured significantly, but unlike the mobile handset space, it has lacked consistent, scalable verification standards. This creates friction in pricing, increases return rates, and introduces risk for buyers and sellers alike.MacVerify by PM helps solve these challenges by:• Improving pricing accuracy through validating device-level data• Reducing disputes and post-sale friction• Supporting ongoing enterprise asset disposition programs• Enhancing marketplace trust and buyer confidence• Enabling cleaner cross-border and channel transactions• Doesn’t require powering up the machine to obtain dataIn a market increasingly shaped by sustainability initiatives and emerging digital product transparency standards, structured and portable device data is becoming essential infrastructure, not a luxury.Built for the Modern Device LifecycleMacVerify is part of PrologMobile’s broader trust ecosystem, complementing its IMEI device-specific reporting capabilities and Trust Certificate offerings. The suite is designed to scale across high-volume enterprise programs and secondary market platforms while remaining adaptable as regulatory standards and customer needs evolve.As device lifecycle transparency becomes a competitive differentiator, MacVerify empowers PrologMobile clients to operate with clarity, precision, and confidence. Increasing per-device ROI and improving customer satisfaction.To explore our pioneering platform and learn more about our offerings, visit us at PrologMobile.com.Note that Mac and MacBook are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.________________________________________About PrologMobilePrologMobile delivers device-level intelligence, verification, and trust certification solutions to the global mobile and consumer electronics ecosystem. By transforming raw device data into actionable insights, PrologMobile helps resellers, marketplaces, enterprises, and insurers reduce risk, increase transparency, and unlock greater value across the secondary device lifecycle.

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