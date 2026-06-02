FinTech Studios Launches AI-Powered Interactive Avatars, Turning Intelligence Into a Living Conversation

FinTech Studios logo FinTech Studios Interactive Avatar

Use Interactive avatars to search, converse, automate workflows, create and deliver personalized AI-powered newsletters, video insights and daily briefings

Have a conversation with your personal AI avatar analyst that reads everything, builds your morning brief or client newsletter, and produces a finished video — all in just minutes. ” — Jim Tousignant, CEO and founder - FinTech Studios

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTech Studios , creator of the world's first Intelligence Engine , today announced the general availability of AI-powered interactive avatars across its platform. The new capability gives every user a face-to-face AI intelligence presence that can hold a real conversation, run multi-step workflows, and turn millions of global market intelligence and regulatory intelligence signals into hyper-personalized briefings, newsletters, insights, and finished video — on demand.The interactive avatar extends the Intelligence Engine that already powers 1+ million users at the world's most sophisticated firms, continuously transforming the world's information into actionable insight across more than 2 billion documents, 100+ languages, over 1 million new signals ingested daily, and 600+ AI models. Now that intelligence has a presence you can talk to.One Avatar, Eight CapabilitiesWith FinTech Studios' interactive avatars, users can:- Search billions of sources and a decade of history conversationally, with full citations to original sources- Have natural conversations with an AI analyst that has already read everything and can drill into any developing story in real time- Automate workflows — from topic selection to delivery — without manual effort- Generate AI newsletters and reports for teams, clients, or subscribers automatically- Generate professional video output, presented by an AI avatar, from topic to finished briefing in minutes- Set up daily briefings modeled on the President's Daily Brief, delivered as text, audio, video, email, or PDF- Generate insights synthesized and prioritized across global markets, regulation, research, and competitive moves- Build hyper-personalized collections through Intelligence Channels — define your focus once, and intelligence comes to you continuouslyBy unifying these into a single interactive presence, FinTech Studios collapses the distance between asking a question and acting on the answer. The avatar doesn't just retrieve or respond — it understands the world continuously and presents what matters, and why.Riding One of AI's Fastest-Growing FrontiersThe launch lands in the middle of explosive demand for AI avatars and AI-generated video. According to Precedence Research, the global AI avatar market is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2026 to approximately $143 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 30.73%, with interactive digital avatars expected to account for 56% of the avatar economy market in 2026.On the production side, AI video is growing 3.6x faster than the overall video editing software market, and the economics are striking: production costs dropped roughly 97% from 2020 to early 2026, with a $1,500 freelance project now rendering for under $15. Adoption has gone mainstream — 78% of marketing teams now incorporate AI-generated video into at least one campaign each quarter, and 75% of enterprises using AI video consider it a baseline capability.FinTech Studios sits at the intersection of these trends, pairing interactive avatars and AI video with something most avatar tools lack: a real-time, fully cited intelligence engine underneath."For thirty years I've watched professionals drown in information while starving for intelligence," said Jim Tousignant , Founder and CEO of FinTech Studios. "Search engines tell you where to look. Answer engines tell you what's true right now. Our Intelligence Engine tells you what to pay attention to — and why — continuously. Now we've given that intelligence a face you can talk to. You can have a conversation with an analyst that has already read everything, ask it to build your morning brief, spin up a client newsletter, or produce a finished video presented by an AI avatar — all in minutes, all cited back to the original source. This is the most natural interface intelligence has ever had, and we're putting it in everyone's hands."Built on Trusted Intelligence InfrastructureEvery avatar interaction is grounded in the same infrastructure trusted by leading financial institutions and compliance teams. Every insight the avatar delivers carries clear inline citations, direct source links, and transparent AI reasoning — intelligence with attribution, not noise. The unique capability serves knowledge workers, teams and leaders, developers, and AI agents alike. Users can deploy FinTech Studios' built-in agents or bring their own, and developers can build the same avatar-powered intelligence into their own products through the company's APIs and SDKs.Try It FREEFinTech Studios' interactive avatars are available now. Getting started is completely FREE — sign up with email or social account, and configure your first Personal Daily Brief in under two minutes.Experience interactive AI intelligence at www.fintechstudios.com — try it FREE today.About FinTech StudiosFinTech Studios is the creator of the world's first Intelligence Engine, continuously transforming the world's information into actionable insight. The platform monitors million of sources across 100+ languages in real time — ingesting more than 1 million new documents daily and drawing on 600+ AI models — to deliver cited, prioritized intelligence to knowledge workers, application developers, and AI agents. Its product suite includes FTS Studio, APIs, Apollo Pro, RegLens Pro, and PowerIntell AI. FinTech Studios is headquartered in New York City.Media Contactjim@fintechstudios.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.