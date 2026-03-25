FinTech Studios and Storyline Strategic Partnership Powers the Next Generation of AI-Driven Financial Video Intelligence

FinTech Studios logo Storyline logo

Landmark integration combines Intelligence Engine with patent-pending AI video platform transforming how financial professionals deliver insights via broadcast

By partnering with Storyline, we are delivering AI-powered intelligence in the format that builds real trust: personalized, broadcast-quality video.” — Jim Tousignant, CEO and founder - FinTech Studios

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTech Studios , the leading AI-powered marketplace for business and regulatory intelligence, and Storyline , the leader in transforming financial data into compliant, interactive video experiences, announced a strategic partnership, integrating real-time global market intelligence into white-labeled, personalized, AI-powered video broadcasts.This collaboration establishes a new industry standard for “securely broadcasting personalized intelligence”, allowing financial advisors to transform advanced market insights into “snackable”, high-frequency video broadcasts for their clients. By combining FinTech Studios’ AI-powered Intelligence Engine —which tracks over 10 million entities across millions of global sources in 100+ languages—with Storyline’s patent-pending video generation technology, the partnership bridges the gap between vast amounts of unstructured data and unlocking the next era of video-first client communication. Storyline’s scalable architecture integrates best-in-class native and 3rd party Gen AI services across every stage of the video generation pipeline, optimized for both speed and compliance approval.Redefining Client EngagementThe partnership addresses a core challenge in wealth management: the overwhelming volume of market noise versus the client's need for relevant, personalized context.Key benefits of the partnership include:Real-Time Market Context: Storyline videos will now be further enhanced by FinTech Studios real-time data powered by millions of sources of global news, research, and regulatory events, tailored to a client’s specific portfolio holdings.Global Intelligence, Local Delivery: Leveraging FinTech Studios’ ability to process data in 100+ languages, advisors can provide clients with a global perspective delivered through Storyline’s interactive, "snackable" video format.Automated Personalization at Scale: The integration allows for the automatic generation of market commentary videos that are not only timely but also hyper-relevant to the individual goals and values of each household.“Search engines tell you where to look. Answer engines tell you what they think. An Intelligence Engine tells you what you should be paying attention to—and why, “By partnering with Storyline, we are delivering that intelligence in the format that builds real trust: personalized, broadcast-quality video” said Jim Tousignant, Founder and CEO of FinTech Studios. “We are enabling advisors to provide a continuous, personalized video dialogue that keeps clients informed and engaged with the global events that impact their financial lives”.David Navama, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyline, added: “Storyline’s mission is to build trust at scale through establishing the industry’s video-first communication standard. Integrating the sheer depth and breadth of FinTech Studios market intelligence further allows our video platform to translate complex global market and regulatory shifts into personalized, secure, short-form video episodes. The ‘why’ behind a portfolio’s performance will always be clear, relevant, and immediate.”FinTech Studios: The World’s First Intelligence EngineAt the heart of this partnership is FinTech Studios’ Intelligence Engine—a system purpose-built to go beyond what search engines and answer engines can deliver. Where search engines return links and answer engines respond to prompts, the Intelligence Engine operates continuously on behalf of its users: monitoring the world, reasoning across sources, synthesizing meaning, and proactively delivering what matters.The Intelligence Engine ingests millions of global, multilingual sources—open-source intelligence, market data, regulatory filings, news, social media, blogs, client content and premium data—across 100+ languages. It leverages a proprietary agentic RAG architecture integrated with 600+ leading language models (LLMs) to distill raw signals into cited, explainable insights. Those insights are then delivered automatically through dashboards, daily executive briefs, powerful APIs, and critically, multimodal formats including audio and video—powered by this Storyline partnership.Storyline: Transforming Intelligence into Broadcast-Quality VideoStoryline’s patent-pending technology transforms FinTech Studios’ enriched intelligence narratives into high-impact, personalized video experiences. The platform enables home-office-generated and compliance-approved content to be delivered in the branding, voice, and AI Avatar of the specific relationship manager or advisor—creating a “broadcast-quality” experience at enterprise scale.Partnership Capabilities and Benefits• Continuous Intelligence, Not Static Reports: Advisors receive an always-on stream of AI-synthesized insights—automatically converted into video narratives that keep clients informed between meetings.• Global Intelligence, Local Delivery: Leveraging the Intelligence Engine’s ability to process data in 100+ languages, advisors deliver a global perspective through Storyline’s interactive, “snackable” video format.• Automated Personalization at Scale: The integration automatically generates market commentary and regulatory update videos that are hyper-relevant to individual client portfolios, goals, and values.• Agent-Native Architecture: As AI agents become first-class economic actors, the partnership provides the continuous intelligence substrate that both human advisors and autonomous AI workflows require—delivered in the multimodal format the modern era demands.About FinTech StudiosFinTech Studios is the leading AI-powered marketplace for business and regulatory intelligence, with 1+ million users globally. The company’s Intelligence Engine ingests millions of global, multilingual sources and leverages a proprietary agentic RAG architecture with 600+ LLMs to deliver continuous, cited, explainable insights. FinTech Studios serves enterprise clients including major global corporations and financial institutions and is headquartered in New York, NY.About StorylineStoryline is the leading provider of AI-powered video communication solutions for the financial services industry. Storyline’s patent-pending technology helps firms deliver personalized, data-driven reporting and insights through white-labeled interactive video experiences, enhancing client engagement and driving scalable growth. Storyline is headquartered in Malibu, California.Media Contacts:FinTech Studios: Jim Tousignant, jim@fintechstudios.comStoryline: David Navama, david@storyline.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.