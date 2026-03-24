FinTech Studios Launches FTS Studio Bringing Its AI Intelligence Engine to Knowledge Workers and AI Agents

FinTech Studios logo FinTech Studios Intelligence Engine

Enterprise-grade continuous intelligence—previously available only to top institutions—now for individuals, teams, & developers through self-serve platform

With the launch of FTS Studio and PLG platform, any knowledge worker, developer, or AI agent can access the same Intelligence Engine trusted by top institutions—starting for free."” — Jim Tousignant, CEO and founder - FinTech Studios

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTech Studios , the AI-native financial intelligence company serving 1+ million users globally, today announced the public launch of its new product-led growth (PLG) website and FTS Studio™ at www.fintechstudios.com The launch makes FinTech Studios Intelligence Engine ™—a system that continuously transforms billions of global data sources into actionable, domain-specific insights—available for the first time through free and self-serve tiers.FTS Studio provides direct access to the same proprietary agentic RAG architecture and 600+ integrated large language models that power intelligence workflows for the world’s largest financial institutions. Users can define areas of focus once and receive continuously delivered insights—without searching, prompting, or monitoring manually.Defining a New Category: The Intelligence EngineWhile “search engines” return links and “answer engines” respond to prompts, an “Intelligence Engine” operates autonomously—monitoring the world on behalf of the user, reasoning across sources, synthesizing meaning, and proactively communicating what matters.FinTech Studios’ platform ingests billions of global, multilingual open-source intelligence signals—news, social media, regulatory filings, market data, and more—augmented with premium and private sources across 100+ languages.The result is a continuously running intelligence substrate designed for knowledge workers, developers, and AI agents—a category-defining platform the company describes as “the connective tissue between raw data and action.”“For years, continuous intelligence has been locked behind six-figure enterprise contracts and complex integrations,” said Jim Tousignant , Founder and CEO of FinTech Studios. “Today we’re changing that. With the launch of FTS Studio and our PLG platform, any knowledge worker, developer, enterprise client or AI agent can access the same Intelligence Engine trusted by the world’s top financial institutions—starting for free. We’re not building another search tool or chatbot. We’re building the intelligence layer for the next era of decision-making.”Tiered Access: Free, Pro, Team, and EnterpriseThe new platform introduces four tiers designed to serve users at every scale:• Free — Immediate access to the FTS Studio, intelligence channels, and core platform capabilities at no cost. Designed for individual knowledge workers exploring continuous intelligence for the first time.• Pro — Expanded capacity, advanced analytics, priority processing, and premium source access for professionals who rely on intelligence daily.• Team — Collaborative workspaces, shared intelligence channels, and administrative controls for departments and working groups requiring coordinated situational awareness.• Enterprise — The full Intelligence Engine with dedicated infrastructure, custom integrations, private data ingestion, API access, SLA-backed support, and the white-glove service model trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions.Technology at a GlanceThe Intelligence Engine processes over two billion documents across 100+ languages through a proprietary agentic RAG pipeline orchestrating 600+ large language models. The platform delivers insights through conversational search, dashboards, daily executive briefs, APIs, and multimodal outputs including audio and video—enabling both human decision-makers and AI agents to stay ahead of change.Core products available through the platform include RegLens PRO for regulatory intelligence, Apollo PRO for market and macroeconomic insight, and PowerIntell AI for conversational search and custom intelligence workflows—all powered by the same underlying intelligence engine.Market ContextAs AI agents become first-class economic actors and information volume continues to scale exponentially, the bottleneck for organizations is shifting from data access to intelligence orchestration. FinTech Studios is positioning the Intelligence Engine as the upstream layer for decision-making—an always-on intelligence substrate that serves both human users and autonomous AI workflows.The company’s PLG launch represents a strategic expansion beyond its enterprise base, opening a self-serve acquisition channel while maintaining the platform’s institutional-grade rigor.AvailabilityThe FinTech Studios PLG platform and FTS Studio are available now at www.fintechstudios.com Free accounts can be created immediately with no credit card required.About FinTech StudiosFinTech Studios is an AI-native business and financial intelligence company that operates the world’s first Intelligence Engine—a platform that continuously transforms massive, heterogeneous data into actionable, domain-specific insights for knowledge workers, developers, and AI agents. The company serves leading global financial institutions and is led by founder and CEO Jim Tousignant, a 30-year Wall Street and FinTech veteran who previously founded Multex (acquired by Reuters).MEDIA CONTACTJim Tousignant | Founder & CEO, FinTech Studiossales@fintechstudios.com | www.fintechstudios.com # # #

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