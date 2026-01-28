PreSmart Solutions Introduces Channel Partner Program

New Offering Empowers Mail Service Providers and Agencies to Deliver Compliance, Cost Control & Guide Smarter Mailing Decisions with Their Clients

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreSmart Solutions, a leading provider of SaaS-based address remediation and direct-mail optimization solutions, today announced the launch of its new Channel Partner Program, designed specifically for direct mail service providers, print partners, and marketing service firms seeking to help clients reduce undeliverable mail, control rising postage costs, and improve delivery outcomes.

As USPS rates continue to increase and address data becomes outdated at an accelerating pace, mailers face mounting pressure to do more with less. PreSmart’s channel partner program gives partners access to enterprise-grade address intelligence tools, which were previously reserved for large mail owners, packaged to integrate seamlessly into reseller workflows.

“Our reseller partners are on the front lines of rising postal costs and customer expectations,” said Frank Lynn, Executive Vice President, Mail Intelligence and Strategy. “This program enables providers to proactively protect their clients’ budgets, improve campaign performance, and strengthen relationships by managing undeliverable mail before it becomes wasted spend.”

PreSmart’s channel offering allows partners to embed advanced address hygiene and remediation earlier in the mailing lifecycle — before print and production and before postage dollars are committed. Key benefits include:

• Advanced Address Remediation: Identify and resolve problematic addresses beyond standard CASS and NCOA processing

• Reduction in Undeliverable as Addressed Mail and Rework: Fewer returned pieces, less re-mailing, and lower operational waste

• Postage Cost Control: Help clients mitigate waste amid ongoing USPS price increases

• Compliance & Confidence: Support regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and higher education

• Flexible Partner Models: White-label and co-branded options designed for reseller go-to-market strategies

PreSmart's platform includes PreSmart ResolvePlus™. This industry-unique feature provides additional logic to help correct addresses, saving your clients the cost of extra work effort needed to research errors, along with the lost revenue or compliance risk by abandoning the record.

The platform is structured to help resellers differentiate their offerings—not just as mail producers, but as strategic advisors focused on data quality, compliance, and cost efficiency. Unlike traditional address hygiene tools that operate as a final checklist item, PreSmart’s software generates actionable insights that will allow mail and marketing service providers to guide smarter mailing decisions and consultative conversations with clients.

“Mail and marketing service providers don’t just need tools — they need credibility and clarity,” added Lynn. “This offering gives partners both, allowing them to speak confidently about where mail is failing, why it’s happening, and how to fix it.”

For more information about PreSmart’s offerings, visit www.presmartsolutions.com or contact info@presmartsolutions.com.

Wasting money on undelivered mail? PreSmart it!

