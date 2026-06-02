TRUST accelerates Travel Rule network adoption with tech partner 21 Analytics

TRUST accelerates adoption with 21 Analytics 21 Analytics TRUST

21 Analytics becomes the first plug-and-play Travel Rule provider to integrate the TRUST network, connecting to major firms like Coinbase, Paypal,BitGo and more

Our partnership with 21 Analytics streamlines integration for TRUST members and is rooted in a shared commitment to data protection. This collaboration ensures TRUST remains decentralized and secure.” — Laura Hildebrandt, Senior Manager, AML Advisory & TRUST at Coinbase

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highlights:- Crypto firms can now transact with TRUST members via the 21 Analytics ’ solution, without any in-house software development.- The collaboration is a major step towards interoperability, connecting VASPs of all sizes with many of the world's leading global exchanges.- Crypto firms that meet eligibility criteria may join the TRUST network free of charge.Today, two industry leaders join forces as TRUST, the premier Travel Rule network founded by Coinbase, BitGo, Gemini, and others, partners with the leading Travel Rule solution provider 21 Analytics to deliver seamless global connectivity.The Travel Rule, a global regulatory requirement, obligates financial institutions to send customer details to the receiving institution for transfers meeting certain criteria.Connecting to the TRUST network is now simplified through 21 Analytics. VASPs utilizing the 21 Analytics platform can gain instant connectivity to the TRUST network, delivering global coverage across the world’s leading crypto exchanges, without the need for in-house development.“Our partnership with 21 Analytics streamlines integration for TRUST members and is rooted in a shared commitment to data protection. This collaboration ensures TRUST remains decentralized and secure, upholding its rigorous privacy standards while offering broader end-to-end compliance features,” said Laura Hildebrandt, Senior Manager, AML Advisory & TRUST at Coinbase.The fragmented landscape of Travel Rule solutions is one of the biggest hurdles for crypto firms. In practice, it increases costs and complexity to connect to multiple providers.The collaboration effectively removes this barrier by launching an interoperable, highly adopted solution that needs no development and offers reliable technical support.“Partnership is key to Travel Rule compliance,” added Lucas Betschart, COO at 21 Analytics. “Joining forces with TRUST is a milestone as we make it effortless for VASPs to connect with their most frequent counterparties.”Some crypto companies may benefit from free TRUST access through this partnership. VASPs can check their eligibility at https://www.21analytics.ch/21-analytics-trust/ About CoinbaseCoinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom in the world. The most trusted crypto platform, Coinbase stores more digital assets than any other company and is building the everything exchange — one place to access crypto, equities, derivatives, prediction markets, and more. Coinbase serves consumers through its suite of financial apps, institutions through Coinbase Prime, and developers through the Coinbase Developer Platform. Every experience runs on Coinbase's full-stack platform powering the future of finance: secure custody, deep exchange liquidity, stablecoin infrastructure, and global settlement rails — all built on a decade-plus foundation of security and compliance.About 21 Analytics21 Analytics provides privacy-first Travel Rule compliance software. None of your data is shared with the company. Founded by Bitcoiners who have been working in the blockchain industry since 2014, 21 Analytics leverages its experience to advance the company’s ethos of combining compliance with data protection and strengthening privacy for financial intermediaries and their customers.

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