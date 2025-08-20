Travel Rule Provider 21 Analytics Adds TronLink Support for Wallet Verification via AOPP

21 Analytics Adds TronLink Support for Wallet Verification via AOPP 21 Analytics Logo

Crypto exchanges can now offer 1-click wallet ownership verification for TronLink wallets

Due to TronLink’s immense popularity, demand from our VASP customers for seamless wallet verification is stronger than ever.” — Lucas Betschart

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 21 Analytics, the leading provider of Travel Rule compliance , just announced support for TronLink wallets in its self-hosted wallet verification solution. This update allows TronLink wallet holders to verify their addresses in 1 click when transacting with crypto firms, alongside over 400 other already supported wallets. Through the AOPP Portal*, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) can now request users to verify their TronLink wallets straight from the VASP's interface, while keeping sensitive data securely on-premises.“Due to TronLink’s immense popularity, demand from our VASP customers for seamless wallet verification is stronger than ever,” said Lucas Betschart, COO of 21 Analytics. “This upgrade reinforces our commitment to helping VASPs stay compliant without sacrificing security or great user experience,” he added.Now, VASPs and their TronLink users benefit from:- Data sovereignty: No customer data ever leaves the VASP’s environment.- Automated compliance: Users click a single button to prove they control a given address cryptographically.- An enhanced UX: Verification happens within the deposit or withdrawal journeys, eliminating friction.With the increased global implementation of the Travel Rule, VASPs need solutions to remain compliant while keeping a frictionless user experience. This added support allows VASPs and their customers to streamline compliant transactions by verifying ownership without interrupting their withdrawal or deposit journeys. Due to the new regulatory requirements and TronLink’s continued growth in popularity, the addition marks a relevant next step for the 21 Analytics’ AOPP Portal and regulated VASPs.*Designed and built by 21 Analytics, the AOPP Portal is a solution for self-hosted address verification that allows wallet owners to securely transact with regulated VASPs.About 21 Analytics21 Analytics is a Swiss technology company headquartered in Zug. Its solution to the FATF Travel Rule ensures compliance when transacting with virtual assets. 21 Analytics leverages its experience to combine compliance and data protection, resulting in an on-premises software solution. No data is ever shared with the company. It is the initiator of the Address Ownership Proof Protocol (AOPP), allowing seamless compliance in self-hosted wallet transfers, and the leading contributor to open protocols implementing the FATF Travel Rule, like TRP.Website: https://www.21analytics.ch/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/21analytics/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.