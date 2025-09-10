21 Analytics Logo 21 Analytics Adds Phantom Wallet to AOPP, Its Travel Rule Solution for Self-Hosted Wallet Verification

Crypto exchanges can now offer easier wallet verification for Phantom wallets.

This upgrade strengthens our commitment to supporting VASPs with user friendly and secure Travel Rule solutions” — Lucas Betschart, COO

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, 21 Analytics , a leading provider of Travel Rule compliance solutions for the cryptocurrency industry, has announced support for Phantom wallets in its self-hosted wallet verification solution. This enhancement enables Phantom wallet holders to verify their self-hosted wallet addresses with a single click when transacting with crypto firms. Through the AOPP Portal, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) can now seamlessly request users to verify their wallets directly within their VASP’s interface while ensuring all sensitive data remains securely on-premises.*“Due to Phantom's growing popularity, the need for seamless wallet verification was clear” said Lucas Betschart, COO of 21 Analytics. “This upgrade strengthens our commitment to supporting VASPs with user friendly and secure Travel Rule solutions,” he added.As the Travel Rule gains global traction, VASPs require solutions that ensure compliance without compromising the user experience. This new support empowers VASPs and their customers to streamline compliant transactions by verifying ownership seamlessly without disrupting withdrawal or deposit flows. In light of evolving regulatory requirements and Phantom’s growing popularity, this addition represents a significant step forward for 21 Analytics’ AOPP Portal and regulated VASPs.*Designed and built by 21 Analytics, the AOPP Portal is a self-hosted address verification solution that allows wallet owners secure interaction with their VASP.About 21 Analytics21 Analytics is a Swiss technology company headquartered in Zug. Its solution to the FATF Travel Rule ensures compliance when transacting with virtual assets. 21 Analytics leverages its experience to combine compliance and data protection, resulting in an on-premises software solution. No data is ever shared with the company. It is the initiator of the Address Ownership Proof Protocol (AOPP), allowing seamless compliance in self-hosted wallet transfers, and the leading contributor to open protocols implementing the FATF Travel Rule, like TRP.

