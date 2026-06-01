Washington invests $37 million to expand EV charging access statewide

Washington state is investing $37.3 million to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with a major focus on rural communities, tribal nations, multifamily housing and areas underserved by private investment.

The state Department of Commerce awarded grants to 43 organizations for 104 projects that will add 754 new charging ports by late 2027. The funding is through the Washington Electric Vehicle Charging Program (WAEVCP).

Plugged in electric car in at a EV charging station using a rapid-charger

The projects include 550 Level 2 charging ports and 204 Level 3 DC fast chargers. Once complete, the new charging sites are expected to deliver about 20 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually — enough to power about 5,000 EVs each year while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20,000 metric tons.

See the full list of awards

The program is funded through Washington’s Climate Commitment Act and is designed to fill charging gaps that aren’t addressed by private investments alone. Funding supports charging infrastructure at apartments, workplaces, fleet facilities and public locations to help make EV ownership more practical for Washington residents.

Estimated savings for EV drivers

State officials estimate drivers using the chargers could save more than $1,000 annually on fuel costs compared to gasoline-powered vehicles. A recent Electric Power Research Institute analysis showed that Washington EV drivers save an average of 73% per mile on fuel costs, the highest savings rate in the country. Gasoline prices are volatile, while electricity rates are set locally and tend to be more stable and affordable in Washington.

Prioritizing overburdened and tribal communities

The funding also prioritizes equity-focused investments, with 74% of the funding, or about $28 million, going to overburdened communities, while 20%, or $7.6 million, is supporting tribal communities. Both figures exceed the Climate Commitment Act’s minimum investment targets.

Part of the funding supports innovative projects designed to improve charging reliability and resilience in areas with limited grid capacity. Those projects include charging systems paired with battery storage, renewable energy, and microgrid technologies intended to support community resilience during outages and extreme weather events.

The latest awards mark the second round of funding through the Washington Electric Vehicle Charging Program. Since the program launched in 2022, the state has invested approximately $135 million in 618 projects supporting more than 5,500 charging ports statewide. More than 2,000 charging ports funded during the first round are already operational.

About the funding

Funding comes from the Climate Commitment Account (Climate Commitment Act). The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov.