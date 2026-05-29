Community-powered resilience: Spokane’s new microgrid at the MLK Community Center

Spokane’s newest microgrid isn’t just an energy innovation. It’s a community investment, years in the making. Through a partnership between Avista Utilities, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and the Washington State Department of Commerce, the project represents a major step forward in local energy resilience and emergency preparedness.

“We’re seeing extreme weather events happen across the nation and the globe,” said Leticia Hill, VP of customer affairs and chief customer officer at Avista. “You respond by leaning into community and asking: how do we solve this together?”

That collaborative spirit became the foundation of the microgrid project, which was shaped directly by the people it serves.

A project built for community, with community

For many community members, state support can sometimes feel distant. But Hill emphasized that this project is a visible, tangible investment returning directly to the neighborhood.

Discussions went beyond technology and infrastructure- focusing on practical, lived realities. Residents and center staff helped determine real needs, from food storage to backup power for essential services.

“This shows that the investments we’re all making as a community are coming back to the community,” Hill said. “People will come here when they don’t have power or when they’re struggling, and they’ll be in community. That matters.”

Energy resilience should not discriminate, and underserved and overburdened communities, such as Spokane’s East Central neighborhood, should not have to experience barriers to accessing reliable, affordable, and resilient energy solutions.

Strengthening clean energy futures

When the power goes out, a simple switch can activate the microgrid and keep the center running as a resilience hub. Whether it’s access to refrigeration, warmth, electricity, or a safe gathering space, the microgrid provides an anchor during moments of crisis.

For James Best, solar supervisor for Commerce’s Energy Division, the project stands out as one of the first microgrids funded through the state’s Solar Plus Storage program, receiving a $1.5 million investment.

“This is a really great project, increasing energy resiliency for this community,” Best said. “It gives local residents a safe place to go during a natural disaster or power outage.”

Best noted that the center’s commitment and strong application played a key role in securing funding. The three‑year process, from application to activation, culminated in a system designed to help not just in emergencies but also in everyday operations. The microgrid will go live at the end of June.

A community solution for community challenges

To Best, projects like this point to a larger movement toward clean energy and stronger local infrastructure.

“These are the types of projects we seek to invest in,” he said. “They’re instrumental in moving forward with the state’s clean energy policies and broader energy resilience.”

With solar panels powering the system and a microgrid ready to support the neighborhood in times of need, the project serves as a model for what can happen when utilities, government agencies, and community organizations work hand-in-hand.

The microgrid stands as proof that big challenges such as climate impacts, infrastructure demands, and emergency preparedness are best met together. Designed with and for the people it serves, it embodies the strength, collaboration, and resilience of the Spokane community.