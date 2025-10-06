Critical upgrades promote public health and the environment in Tacoma, Bridgeport and Skagit County 

Public Works Board awards $137.4 to improve Washington infrastructure

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) recently awarded $137.3 million to 38 projects across Washington. That included $133.7 million for 31 construction projects and $3.7 million for seven pre-construction projects.

These grants and loans will help 35 communities provide safe drinking water, accommodate growth for housing opportunities and keep utility rates affordable.

Review the full list of construction and pre-construction awards.

“The board is so pleased to be able to offer over $137 million to eligible projects,” said PWB Chair Kathryn Gardow, PE. “A multitude of projects across the state, from small jurisdictions to larger communities, benefit from our grants and loans.”

All awards will be used to assist with different critical infrastructure needs. Some examples of how the PWB is helping communities include flood relief in Tacoma, upgrading water lines in Bridgeport, relocating a sewage line in Skagit County, and planning infrastructure improvements for a future Justice Center facility in Colville.

Tacoma: Fighting flooding on a busy transit route

A flood event in 2014 made roads unsafe. Photo courtesy City of Tacoma

During heavy rain events, flooding at Pacific Avenue and 26th Street in Tacoma disrupts traffic and puts nearby multifamily housing and businesses at risk of water intrusion.

Tacoma will receive $7.1 million to upgrade its stormwater system, replace old pipes and increase storage capacity, which will alleviate the flood risk. With extreme weather events expected to become more frequent, the investment will help water flow more efficiently, reduce the risk of backups, and protect both transportation corridors and residential areas.

Bridgeport: Replacing aging water infrastructure

A Bridgeport public works employee makes emergency repair of failing water pipe. Photo courtesy City of Bridgeport

Earlier this year, a leaking water main in Bridgeport left hundreds of people without power and disrupted service at the nearby Chief Joseph Dam on the Columbia River. The failing pipe is about 75 years old and is beyond its useful life. Not replacing it risked thousands of gallons of water loss and continued service disruptions.

With a $3.7 million award, Bridgeport will replace the water main serving both the community and the dam. The project will eliminate existing leaks, which helps the community conserve water and improve reliability.

Samish Water District: Relocating utilities and preventing sewage spills

The district’s sewer force main, which runs parallel to the Thomas Creek Bridge. Photo courtesy Samish Water District.

The 89-year-old Thomas Creek Bridge over Old Highway 99 is slated for replacement, which means that the Samish Water District must relocate a sewer force main that runs parallel to the bridge.

The district will receive $337,154 to replace the sanitary sewer force main, which crosses Thomas Creek. The upgrade will protect public health and safety by reducing the risk of sewage spills during high flow events.

Stevens County: Modernizing the Justice Center

Stevens County will receive $1 million for planning and pre-design of new water, sewer, stormwater, and right-of-way enhancements for future construction of a new Justice Center facility.

The current Justice Center facility, located in Colville, houses the jail and courthouse. It is undersized for the county’s current needs. This investment will help Stevens County ensure that the infrastructure systems at the new Justice Center support increased usage, and create a safer and healthy environment for employees, community members and inmates.

“This funding will ensure the City of Colville, and our residents, are not overlooked as the county pursues the construction of the Stevens County Justice Center,” said Colville Mayor Jack Smith.

Interest rates for these awards vary depending on community hardship status. They ranged between 1.06% and 2.12% for Construction Program investments, and between 0.53% and 1.06% for Pre-construction Program investments. Pre-construction applications are open continuously and awarded quarterly until funds are expended. The Pre-construction funding program has $3.8 million available. The PWB’s next Construction funding cycle will open in spring 2026.

The Washington State Public Works Board was created by the Legislature in 1985. Since its creation, the 13-member board has provided more than $3.6 billion to over 2,200 infrastructure projects across the state. The purpose of the board is to encourage self-reliance by local governments in meeting their public works needs and to assist in the financing of critical public works projects by making loans, grants, financing guarantees, and technical assistance available to local governments for these projects. For more information, visit our website.