Nuclear Energy Development in Upstate New York

Governor Hochul today announced the release of two solicitations that will advance the New York Power Authority’s (NYPA) initiative to develop at least 1 gigawatt (GW) of advanced nuclear energy in Upstate New York. NYPA issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for experienced nuclear developers and delivery partners, along with a Request for Applications (RFA) inviting New York State-based training providers to apply for $40 million in NYPA nuclear workforce development funding. Together, the actions support Governor Hochul’s 5GW Nuclear Reliability Backbone announced by Governor Hochul in her 2026 State of the State. In addition to the 3.4GW of existing nuclear power in the State, this will result in an 8.4-GW backbone of zero‑emission nuclear power that strengthens grid reliability, affordability, and New York’s clean energy transition.

“Nearly a year ago, I called on the Power Authority to lay the groundwork for the next era of emissions-free power in New York as part of my all-of-the-above approach to energy,” Governor Hochul said. “The solicitations announced today will help ensure New York is poised to lead the nation in new nuclear development, that along with renewables, will provide needed power in the face of increasing demand to keep the lights on while helping keep costs down. By taking a proactive approach, we are preparing our state to take advantage of the opportunities associated with advanced nuclear, which will provide round-the-clock reliable clean energy while cultivating the partnerships needed to bring the project from concept to concrete.”

RFQ for Advanced Nuclear Developers and Delivery Partners

The Power Authority’s RFQ builds on robust interest received from responses to NYPA’s 2025 Requests for Information and seeks to qualify firms with demonstrated experience developing, constructing, operating, or servicing nuclear power projects. More than 30 entities responded to the RFIs, including 23 potential developers or partners and eight Upstate New York communities.

Respondents to this NYPA RFQ should present credible pathways to deliver at least 1 GW of advanced nuclear capacity in Upstate New York, including technology readiness, siting and permitting strategy, schedule and cost assumptions, ownership structures, and partnership models.

RFA for Nuclear Energy Workforce Training

The latest NYPA RFA is tied to the Power Authority’s commitment to invest up to $40 million over four years in workforce initiatives that build New York’s nuclear talent pipeline—supporting training, hands‑on experience, paid internships, and job placement in critical construction and operations roles. Eligible New York State-based training providers include technical high schools, community colleges, universities, trade associations, unions, manufacturers, community‑based organizations, and state or federally recognized Native American nations and tribal organizations.

The $40 million in NYPA workforce development funding is part of Governor Hochul’s NextGen Nuclear New York program, which will help ensure New York’s nuclear power future is built by and for New Yorkers.

NYPA will host an informational webinar for groups interested in responding to the workforce RFA on Thursday, June 18. The registration link can be found on the NYPA Workforce Development webpage.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “New York needs reliable, around‑the‑clock clean power to meet growing energy demand, sustain economic momentum, and achieve a clean energy economy. These solicitations will help NYPA establish the roadmap for deploying the first new nuclear facility in New York in a generation that will deliver the dependable, emissions‑free power we will rely on for decades to come.”

Both solicitations and related materials can be found online on the Power Authority’s Procurement webpage. Technical questions can be submitted through the NYPA procurement portals.

The Power Authority’s nuclear initiative is intended to deliver firm, zero-emission power that complements renewable generation, strengthens grid reliability, prioritizes affordability and advances an energy policy of abundance that emphasizes energy independence and supply chain security. Advanced nuclear will help provide an around-the-clock energy supply and is part of Governor Hochul's all-of-the-above approach to ensure New York has enough clean power to keep the lights on and rates down while helping attract new economic development opportunities.

Last year, the Power Authority expanded its leadership team in advance of its nuclear efforts. NYPA appointed Todd Josifovski as Senior Vice President of Nuclear Energy Development and hired former Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chair Christopher Hanson as a senior consultant to help guide nuclear energy financing and federal permitting processes.

Additionally, in December 2025, Governor Hochul announced that the Power Authority will collaborate with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) on the development of advanced nuclear energy technologies. NYPA and OPG will share information and leverage their respective expertise and resources to advance technological innovation, enhance understanding of nuclear financing and economics, and support workforce development initiatives. The solicitations announced today complement that collaboration, strengthening the foundation of expertise and readiness needed to advance next‑generation nuclear power in New York.

In her 2025 State of the State, Governor Hochul announced the development of a Master Plan for Responsible Advanced Nuclear Development in New York. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), together with the Department of Public Service (DPS) and working with other State Agencies, leads on the development of the Master Plan. As a first step, NYSERDA published a Blueprint for Advanced Nuclear Energy Technologies that sets out the scope of issues to be considered throughout the Master Plan process.

The development of the Master Plan will provide a framework for in-depth examination into the key issues raised by the Blueprint to develop recommendations for implementation of advanced nuclear technologies in New York State. The Master Plan development process is expected to conclude with publication by the end of 2026.

About NYPA

The New York Power Authority is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 17 generating facilities and more than 1,550 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. Visit NYPA for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Substack.