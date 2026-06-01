Phone-Free Schools Policy Yields Success

End-of-Year Survey Results

The Governor’s Office received 585 total responses, representing all regions across the state, grade levels, and roles in schools, to its end-of-year survey on distraction-free learning.

Some key takeaways from the results included

Overwhelmingly positive reception: 80% said that implementing a phone-free policy has delivered positive results for their school.

Classroom behavior and engagement: 76% reported positive changes in classroom behavior, such as improved attention, respect for peers, and following directions, and 76% said student engagement increased. The most commonly observed forms of engagement were more active participation in discussions (311 respondents), improved peer collaboration (282), and better focus on assignments (273).

Educators reported improved effectiveness: 75% said their ability to teach effectively improved.

Social connections improved, bullying declined: 80% saw student social connections improve. 60% reported a decline in bullying and cyberbullying incidents.

More specific positive feedback included: