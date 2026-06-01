Phone-Free Schools Policy Yields Success
End-of-Year Survey Results
The Governor’s Office received 585 total responses, representing all regions across the state, grade levels, and roles in schools, to its end-of-year survey on distraction-free learning.
Some key takeaways from the results included
Overwhelmingly positive reception: 80% said that implementing a phone-free policy has delivered positive results for their school.
Classroom behavior and engagement: 76% reported positive changes in classroom behavior, such as improved attention, respect for peers, and following directions, and 76% said student engagement increased. The most commonly observed forms of engagement were more active participation in discussions (311 respondents), improved peer collaboration (282), and better focus on assignments (273).
Educators reported improved effectiveness: 75% said their ability to teach effectively improved.
Social connections improved, bullying declined: 80% saw student social connections improve. 60% reported a decline in bullying and cyberbullying incidents.
More specific positive feedback included:
- Teacher in the Capital Region: “Great improvement. Stick to your beliefs on this one. It is working. Kids are actually socializing, talking, discussing and it is really good to see.”
- School support staff in Western New York:“It is just so wonderful seeing kids being kids again. Without the draw to the cell phone, the students are engaging with each other again. It is so heartwarming to watch!”
- School Administrator on Long Island: “This has taught students to focus better and to be without their phones. It has encouraged more collaboration during free time (i.e. students playing board games with one another in the cafeteria)”
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