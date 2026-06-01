2026 REDC Initiative Is Now Available

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the 2026 Regional Economic Development Council Initiative (REDC). The REDC initiative has been the cornerstone of a bottom-up approach to economic development that allows the State's ten Regional Councils to support projects that advance strategic regional and statewide priorities. In 2026, eligible REDCs will compete for funding through the $150 million ACHIEVE competition to support high-impact regional projects to advance regional goals. Up to $60 million in Regional Council Capital Funds will be made available in the 2026 Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) in addition to funding from more than 20 programs to facilitate projects that advance each region’s strategic plan and state priorities.

“The dedicated work of the Regional Economic Development Councils, focused on encouraging public-private partnerships, has had a transformational impact throughout New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “I am looking forward to seeing the regionally designed plans that build on the success of the ACHIEVE competition, creating investment opportunities that will help to build a more sustainable, successful future for all New Yorkers.”

ACHIEVE Competition

Launched in 2025 was the Governor’s $150 million Advancing Collaboration for High-impact Initiatives for Economic Visions & Expansion competition — ACHIEVE — aimed at empowering the REDCs to advance catalytic economic development projects backed by enhanced implementation funding to jump-start regional growth. The ACHIEVE competition this year once again invites each eligible REDC to develop a high-impact regional initiative, with the strongest proposals receiving up to $50 million in funding to advance anchor projects. REDCs can also choose to partner on a joint multi-regional proposal for up to $75 million in funding. Regions will collaborate with regional stakeholders to develop an actionable implementation plan featuring high-impact, shovel-ready projects and regional partnerships to guide their proposal. The regions awarded in 2025 included Long Island, New York City, Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier. These regions will work to implement their ACHIEVE proposal and not be eligible to compete in 2026.

Consolidated Funding Application

The CFA portal is now open for the 2026 programs. For programs subject to the deadline, applications must be submitted by Friday, July 31 at 4 p.m. Open enrollment programs are not subject to the July 31 deadline and will continue to accept applications on an ongoing basis until funds are exhausted. The 2026 REDC Guidebook, the 2026 Resources Available, and other key documents are available here.

The Regional Councils will score projects submitted through the Consolidated Funding Application (CFA), the State's streamlined application for State resources which includes programs from numerous agencies. This year, the CFA includes grant funds and tax credits available through more than 20 programs administered by eight State agencies and authorities. Regional Councils will review projects and provide scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region's goals and strategies.

CFA Workshops will be held throughout the State for applicants to attend and learn about programs offered through the REDC initiative and other State programs. A full schedule of workshops can be found here.

The REDC process continues to support and empower regional stakeholders in developing strategic plans and funding priorities that meet local economic needs. To date, through the REDC Initiative, more than $9 billion has been awarded to more than 11,000 job creation and community development projects consistent with each region's strategic plan.

Regional Economic Development Council Chair Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Over the past two years as Secretary of State, I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of collaboration and community-driven planning through the work of the Regional Economic Development Councils. Across New York State, regions are coming together to identify projects that will create jobs, strengthen local economies and improve quality of life for residents for years to come. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued support of this successful approach to economic development and look forward to seeing this year’s ACHIEVE proposals.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Regional Councils continue to serve a vital role in advancing the state's economic priorities – especially locally, where they often create the greatest positive effect on everyday New Yorkers. This year’s round of multi-agency funding, which includes round two of Governor Hochul’s ACHIEVE initiative, will focus on strategic investments for high-impact projects that generate sustainable growth in communities throughout New York State.”

Regional Strategic Planning Process

The 10 REDCs are guided by their regional strategic economic development plans, which emphasize each region's unique assets and provide strategies to harness local resources to stimulate regional growth and create jobs statewide. In 2026, each Regional Council will be tasked with creating an annual report that highlights the state of their respective region, summarizes how they are implementing the council’s strategic plans, and present their ACHIEVE initiative proposal or implementation update.

About the Regional Economic Development Councils

The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key component of the State's approach to State investment and economic development. In 2011, 10 Regional Councils were established to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government and non-governmental organizations. The Regional Councils have redefined the way New York invests in jobs and economic growth by putting in place a community-based, bottom-up approach and establishing a competitive process for State resources. Learn more at regionalcouncils.ny.gov.