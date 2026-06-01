Study seeks input on potential freeway improvements in central Phoenix

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the City of Phoenix and Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), is studying potential improvements to Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix to address traffic operations, safety and regional travel needs.

The study area includes I-10 from the Deck Park Tunnel to the I-10/I-17 “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as well State Route 51 south of Thomas Road, Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) west of 24th Street and the “Mini-Stack” interchange where I-10, SR 51 and Loop 202 meet.

As part of the study, ADOT will develop and evaluate proposed alternative design concepts, such as reconfiguring freeway ramp connections and lane configurations through this busy stretch of I-10.

The public is invited to provide input to help inform the design alternatives being evaluated. This can be done by taking an online survey through June 30, or by email, telephone or mail by visiting the study webpage at azdot.gov/I-10TunneltoSplit.

In fall 2026, ADOT plans to hold a public meeting to share and seek input on the design alternatives. In late 2027/early 2028, ADOT will hold a public hearing to share the Draft Environmental Assessment and seek additional public comments.

The purpose of the study is to address traffic operations, congestion and safety improvements. Traffic on I-10 in the study area is heavily congested during morning and afternoon commutes and is expected to worsen. By 2050, the average delay during peak travel times is expected to increase by up to 60% if no improvements are made.

For more information about the study or to provide input, visit the study webpage at azdot.gov/I-10TunneltoSplit.