Pavement work resumes on US 60 between Show Low, Springerville

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is resuming work after a winter hiatus on two paving projects along US 60 between Show Low and Springerville.

The projects will require lane restrictions for work starting this week on US 60 between State Route 61 and Wildcat Road (mileposts 353-369), and starting Monday, June 1, on US 60 between Little Mormon Lake Road and Bell Spring (mileposts 345-348).

The project on US 60 between SR 61 and Wildcat Road begins today and will involve restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The highway will be reduced to one lane only of alternating traffic with a pilot car and flaggers directing traffic through the work zone.

Work on this project will occur in 3-mile segments, where a 12-foot-wide vehicle restriction will be in place.

The $9.5 million project will remove and replace the top layer of pavement on the highway, build up the shoulders, replace guardrail and improve drainage. For more information, please visit, azdot.gov > Northeast District Projects > US 60: US 61 - Wildcat Creek Pavement Rehabilitation.

For the project starting June 1 on US 60 between Little Mormon Lake and Bell Spring, the highway will be reduced to one lane only of alternating traffic with a pilot car and flaggers directing traffic through the work zone. Restrictions are planned from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, through Wednesday, June 3.

The $4.5 million project is installing 3 miles of passing lanes on US 60 just east of Show Low, along with replacing the top layer of pavement.

For more information, please visit, azdot.gov > Northeast District Projects > US 60 Little Mormon Lake Road - Bell Spring.

ADOT anticipates completing both projects by late summer 2026.

Motorists should be prepared for delays on both projects. Also, ADOT advises drivers to expect frequent stops and to watch for construction workers and equipment moving through the work zone.

While lane restrictions will be lifted at the end of each work day, reduced speed limits will remain until the projects are complete.