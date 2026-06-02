VAI Cloud Wins 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in Cloud Security

VAI Cloud Data Center

Recognition honors organizations, products, and leaders delivering measurable results in digital defense

We believe the future of cybersecurity belongs to organizations that can pair innovation with accountability, and we are proud to be part of that movement” — Kevin Beasley

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VAI Cloud, LLC today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, in the category of Cloud Security. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes the organizations, products, and people applying cybersecurity in ways that deliver real, measurable protection.

The 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor achievement across the full landscape of digital defense, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving security beyond reaction and into proactive, accountable practice. This year's program recognized winners across 27 categories and 6 countries.

VAI Cloud was recognized for its private cloud ERP platform, trusted for nearly two decades by organizations in distribution, manufacturing, and specialty retail and service. With deep expertise in food & beverage, hardgoods, and pharmaceutical operations, VAI Cloud delivers the secure, high‑availability infrastructure these industries demand. The platform provides built‑in scalability, disaster recovery, and continuous uptime, enabling companies to run advanced analytics, warehouse automation, financials, CRM, and e‑commerce on a single, unified cloud environment.

Through this work, the company has helped its ERP customers who turn to VAI Cloud for uninterrupted access, rapid recovery, and dependable performance, especially as VAI Cloud continually strengthens its security posture with new storage technology featuring quantum‑safe encryption for all data at rest, ensuring customers stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity requirements. This investment reflects VAI’s commitment to maintaining a secure, resilient cloud infrastructure.

Across its customer community, VAI Cloud is delivering improved resilience, rapid recovery from disruptions, and measurable risk reduction. Companies reported returning to full operations within minutes of power and internet restoration after severe windstorms, and resuming business just three hours after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake disrupted their network. Organizations that once faced system wide shutdowns when a single home office went offline now operate remotely without interruption, supported by VAI Cloud’s centralized database and intuitive remote access capabilities for warehouse teams and drivers. Customers also cited the platform’s High Availability and Disaster Recovery—with Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO) meeting or exceeding industry standards—as a critical safeguard against outages that previously risked millions in lost orders. By outsourcing infrastructure management and strengthening redundancy, businesses have reduced costs, eliminated detrimental downtime, and freed internal teams to focus on higher value work.

VAI Cloud continuously advances its defenses with Zero Trust Network Access, enhanced WAF protection, ransomware detection and response at the storage and backup vault layers, and quantum‑safe encryption aligned with FIPS 140‑3. These capabilities exceed what many organizations can deploy independently.

"The threats are real, and so is the defense. 2026 is about getting ahead of the attacker — execution, accountability, and measurable resilience," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “VAI Cloud stood out because its work in Cloud Security reflects where the market is headed: practical cybersecurity that solves real problems, earns trust, and protects the people and assets that depend on it. This recognition highlights a team that is not just keeping pace with the threat landscape, but helping define what meaningful defense looks like."

"We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards for our work in Cloud Security,” said Kevin Beasley, CIO of VAI Cloud. "This award reflects the talent of our team, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to building security solutions that create real outcomes, not just headlines. We believe the future of cybersecurity belongs to organizations that can pair innovation with accountability, and we are proud to be part of that movement."

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of digital defense, where progress is judged not by novelty, but by impact. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using cybersecurity to reduce risk, protect data and assets, prevent harm, and strengthen the resilience of the organizations and communities they serve.

To learn more about the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, visit:

https://www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-fortress-cybersecurity-awards-honoring-the-organizations-products-and-leaders-defending-the-digital-world



About the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards recognize the world's leading companies, products, and people working to keep data and digital assets safe. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and more frequent, the program identifies and honors the organizations and individuals building the defenses that protect businesses, governments, and the people who depend on them. Judged by a panel of experienced security and business professionals who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards celebrate measurable progress in digital defense.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Business award programs include the BIG Innovation Awards, AI Excellence Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Sustainability Awards, SAMMY Awards for Sales and Marketing, Best Places to Work Awards, Herizon Awards, We Love Tech Awards, NAA Top Employers Award, and BIG Awards for Business.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit — including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For more information about BIG award programs, nomination deadlines, and judging criteria, visit bintelligence.com.

About VAI Cloud, LLC

VAI Cloud, LLC is a subsidiary of VAI, a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. As the primary provider for cloud deployment of VAI’s Software Suite, S2K Enterprise, VAI Cloud enables businesses to have a disaster recovery plan and high availability in place without all the complexities and expense. VAI Cloud infrastructure spans multiple data centers with full synchronization between redundant systems. Customers in VAI Cloud can add additional resources and updates are done without the need for downtime. VAI Cloud is continuously updated with the latest security, devices, security software, and infrastructure technologies. For more information, visit www.vaicloud.net.

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