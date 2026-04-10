Cloud Computing Magazine Names VAI Cloud a 2026 Product of the Year Award Winner

VAI Cloud Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

This award validates the innovation and dedication behind VAI Cloud, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible for our customers.” — Kevin Beasley

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VAI Cloud LLC, a cloud solution provider and a subsidiary of leading ERP software developer, VAI, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded VAI Cloud a 2026 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

VAI Cloud is redefining how enterprises run their operations, offering powerful ERP solutions and cutting‑edge technology that fuel productivity, security, and long‑term stability. Organizations can seamlessly support distributed teams, scale on demand, and rely on built‑in high‑availability and disaster‑recovery protections across VAI’s robust cloud infrastructure. With secure hosting and hands‑on ERP expertise, VAI Cloud gives businesses the freedom to innovate while maintaining complete confidence in their mission‑critical systems.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized with the TMC Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Kevin Beasley, CIO at VAI Cloud. “Our mission is to redefine how enterprises run their most critical systems by combining advanced ERP capabilities with a secure, scalable cloud foundation. This award validates the innovation and dedication behind VAI Cloud, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible for our customers.”

“Congratulations to VAI Cloud on earning a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “VAI Cloud stands out as a truly innovative solution — helping to drive meaningful transformation through cloud computing and communications. I’m excited to see what VAI Cloud delivers in 2026 and the years ahead.”

For more information and to view the schedule of upcoming TMC and TMCnet awards, please visit www.tmcnet.com/awards.

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About VAI Cloud, LLC

VAI Cloud, LLC is a subsidiary of VAI, a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. As the primary provider for cloud deployment of VAI’s Software Suite, S2K Enterprise, VAI Cloud enables businesses to have a disaster recovery plan and high availability in place without all the complexities and expense. VAI Cloud infrastructure spans multiple data centers with full synchronization between redundant systems. Customers in VAI Cloud can add additional resources and updates are done without the need for downtime. VAI Cloud is continuously updated with the latest security, devices, security software, and infrastructure technologies.

About VAI

VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. VAI's software solutions are backed by a wealth of experience and a reputation for excellence that countless companies rely on. With specific ERP solutions for hard goods, food, and pharmaceutical companies, VAI has helped some of the most recognized companies address key industry requirements and deliver bottom-line results. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage business intelligence, analytics, mobility, and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions and empower their mobile workforce.

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

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