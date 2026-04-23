VAI Cloud Honored as Cybersecurity Stevie® Award Winner in 2026 American Business Awards®

VAI Cloud Data Center

Award Winning Cloud Platform Celebrated for Zero Trust Architecture, Quantum Safe Encryption, and Resilient ERP Hosting

Our mission is to ensure that every organization running VAI S2K ERP software in the cloud has the highest level of protection and uptime” — Matthew Petito

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VAI Cloud LLC, a cloud solution provider and a subsidiary of leading ERP software developer, VAI, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Cybersecurity category in The 24th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. VAI Cloud was nominated in the Cybersecurity category for Computer Software.

VAI Cloud is the core hosting environment for VAI’s S2K Enterprise Software Suite, delivering high availability and built in disaster recovery without the usual complexity or expense of traditional infrastructure. Its architecture spans multiple fully synchronized data centers, each with redundant systems to maximize reliability and uptime.

Engineered to support the full range of S2K Enterprise workloads, VAI Cloud scales smoothly from small organizations to large, demanding enterprises. Businesses can expand resources or roll out updates on the fly, maintaining continuous operations with no disruption or downtime.

The following is a selection of commentary provided by the judges:

• VAI's cloud services have contributed well to providing business solutions and helped the growth of many companies.

• AI-driven, resilient, secure platform; robust innovation and customer value.

• VAI Cloud demonstrates strong value through specialized ERP hosting, industry focus, and enterprise-grade reliability features. Its private cloud, disaster recovery, and predictable pricing enhance appeal for mid-market clients.

• Provides a secure and reliable cloud platform for companies running VAI ERP. It includes strong cybersecurity, built-in disaster recovery, AI-powered analytics, and predictable pricing.

• VAI Cloud demonstrates technical maturity by integrating Zero Trust and quantum-safe encryption into its core ERP hosting. Providing 'bulletproof' evidence through real-world ransomware mitigation and natural disaster recovery, they offer enterprise-grade resiliency for the mid-market.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year’s Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York.”

“This recognition underscores the strength of our cybersecurity strategy and the investments we’ve made in Zero Trust, quantum safe encryption, and enterprise grade resiliency,” said Matthew Petito, Cloud and Infrastructure Account Executive at VAI Cloud. “Our mission is to ensure that every organization running VAI S2K ERP software in the cloud has the highest level of protection and uptime.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at www.ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About VAI Cloud, LLC

VAI Cloud, LLC is a subsidiary of VAI, a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. As the primary provider for cloud deployment of VAI’s Software Suite, S2K Enterprise, VAI Cloud enables businesses to have a disaster recovery plan and high availability in place without all the complexities and expense. VAI Cloud infrastructure spans multiple data centers with full synchronization between redundant systems. Customers in VAI Cloud can add additional resources and updates are done without the need for downtime. VAI Cloud is continuously updated with the latest security, devices, security software, and infrastructure technologies. For more information, visit www.vaicloud.net.

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