Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,990 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Join Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks and Maryland’s Best in Kicking Off the 2026 Ice Cream Trail!

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 28, 2026)—Media are welcome to join Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks to kick off the 2026 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail at Prigel Family Creamery in Glen Arm, Maryland at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29, 2026. Now in its 14th year, the Ice Cream Trail is a beloved summer tradition in Maryland for families all over the state to take part in and enjoy. The trail also highlights the state’s vital dairy industry and the local farms that provide high-quality products to residents and visitors alike. 

WHEN:

Friday, May 29, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

SCHEDULE:

3:00 p.m. Welcoming Remarks: Secretary Kevin Atticks, Maryland Department of Agriculture

3:10 p.m. History of the Prigel Family Creamery: The Prigel Family

3:25 p.m. Photo Opportunities

3:30 p.m. Ice Cream Sampling

WHERE:

Prigel Family Creamery

4852 Long Green Road

Glen Arm, MD 21057

RSVP:

Interested media should RSVP to Rachel Felver at [email protected].

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Join Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks and Maryland’s Best in Kicking Off the 2026 Ice Cream Trail!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.