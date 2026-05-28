MEDIA ADVISORY: Join Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks and Maryland’s Best in Kicking Off the 2026 Ice Cream Trail!

May 28, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 28, 2026)—Media are welcome to join Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks to kick off the 2026 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail at Prigel Family Creamery in Glen Arm, Maryland at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29, 2026. Now in its 14th year, the Ice Cream Trail is a beloved summer tradition in Maryland for families all over the state to take part in and enjoy. The trail also highlights the state’s vital dairy industry and the local farms that provide high-quality products to residents and visitors alike.

WHEN:

Friday, May 29, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

SCHEDULE:

3:00 p.m. Welcoming Remarks: Secretary Kevin Atticks, Maryland Department of Agriculture

3:10 p.m. History of the Prigel Family Creamery: The Prigel Family

3:25 p.m. Photo Opportunities

3:30 p.m. Ice Cream Sampling

WHERE:

Prigel Family Creamery

4852 Long Green Road

Glen Arm, MD 21057

RSVP:

Interested media should RSVP to Rachel Felver at [email protected].