Astrix Appoints Jason Bradshaw as Chief Financial Officer

Astrix

Veteran finance executive joins leadership team to support continued growth and operational scale.

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astrix , the leader in delivering innovative pharmaceutical technology services for the life science community, today announced the appointment of Jason Bradshaw as Chief Financial Officer. Bradshaw is taking over for the current CFO, Reid Simpson, as he transitions into retirement this summer.Bradshaw joins Astrix with more than 25 years of financial leadership experience across healthcare technology, IT services, consulting, and private equity-backed organizations. He has a proven track record of driving operational performance, leading strategic financial initiatives, scaling global organizations, and supporting mergers and acquisitions.Before joining Astrix, Bradshaw served as CFO at Emids, a healthcare-focused digital engineering and AI services company backed by New Mountain Capital. There, he led the company’s global finance organization and partnered closely with executive leadership on long-term planning & operational performance.He previously held senior finance leadership roles at Hitachi Vantara and Cognizant, where he supported large-scale consulting and technology operations across multiple global markets. His background includes strategic pricing, financial planning, operational improvement initiatives, and acquisition support.“Jason brings the ideal leadership combination of financial discipline and strategic insight to support our next phase of growth,” said Dale Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of Astrix. “His experience scaling global consulting organizations and driving value creation in services organizations will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”As CFO, Bradshaw will oversee all aspects of the company’s global finance, accounting, and IT organizations. He will also partner closely with the executive leadership team to support long-term business strategy and execution.“I’m excited to join Astrix at such a pivotal stage in its growth journey,” said Bradshaw. “The life sciences industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and I look forward to helping the team scale strategically, strengthen operational performance, and continue delivering meaningful impact for clients.”Bradshaw earned his MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of North Texas.About AstrixAstrix is the global leader in delivering innovative strategies and solutions to the life sciences industry. Powered by world-class people, proven processes, and advanced technology, Astrix partners with clients to drive measurable improvements in business performance, scientific advancement, and clinical outcomes—ultimately driving towards a goal of improving quality of life. Founded by scientists to address the industry’s most complex challenges, Astrix provides a growing portfolio of strategic and technical services that deliver immediate impact while enabling long-term digital transformation. Our deep expertise spans strategic planning, data strategy, AI/ML readiness and technologies, lab informatics, and modern clinical operations and eClinical platforms so we can successfully deliver solutions that have high impact and drive better outcomes for everyone.Media ContactRob PattersonChief Marketing OfficerAstrixrpatterson@astrixinc.com

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