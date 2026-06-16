Astrix Expands Global Delivery Capabilities with New Center of Excellence in Kosovo

Astrix

Second Global Center of Excellence Builds on Success of Costa Rica Operations and Supports Growing European Client Demand

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RED BANK, NEW JERSEY— June 16, 2026 — Astrix , the leader in delivering innovative solutions through highly-specialized pharmaceutical technology services, today announced the opening of its second Global Center of Excellence in Kosovo, further expanding the company's international footprint and strengthening support for its rapidly growing client base across Europe.The new Kosovo Center of Excellence follows the success and continued growth of the company's first global delivery center in Costa Rica. Designed to attract highly skilled talent and provide scalable support for clients, the Kosovo operation will serve as a strategic hub for delivering specialized technical services, project execution, and customer support across the European region.The investment from Astrix reflects increasing demand from life sciences organizations seeking trusted partners with deep technical expertise, flexible delivery models, and the ability to support complex initiatives across multiple geographies.“Our clients are navigating unprecedented change across research, development, quality, and manufacturing operations,” said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. “This second Center of Excellence brings together the deep scientific, technical, and strategic expertise that Astrix is known for, enabling us to partner more closely with organizations throughout Europe and help them solve complex challenges - faster.”The Kosovo Center of Excellence will initially focus on recruiting and developing professionals across a wide range of technical and scientific skills, with plans for continued expansion as client demand grows.Kosovo's strong technical workforce, multilingual talent pool, and strategic location make it an ideal choice for supporting Astrix clients throughout Europe while complementing the company's existing operations globally.Astrix expects to significantly expand its Kosovo-based team over the next several years as it continues to invest in talent, innovation, and global delivery capabilities.About AstrixAstrix is the global leader in delivering innovative strategies and solutions to the life sciences industry. Powered by world-class people, proven processes, and advanced technology, Astrix partners with clients to drive measurable improvements in business performance, scientific advancement, and clinical outcomes—ultimately driving towards a goal of improving quality of life. Founded by scientists to address the industry’s most complex challenges, Astrix provides a growing portfolio of strategic and technical services that deliver immediate impact while enabling long-term digital transformation. Our deep expertise spans strategic planning, data strategy, AI/ML readiness and technologies, lab informatics, and modern clinical operations and eClinical platforms so we can successfully deliver solutions that have high impact and drive better outcomes for everyone.Media ContactRob PattersonChief Marketing OfficerAstrixrpatterson@astrixinc.com

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