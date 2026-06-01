Windsor.ai Launches ChatGPT Ads Connectors, Putting OpenAI's New Ad Channel Into Every Marketer's Reporting Stack

Marketers can now pull ChatGPT Ads campaign data straight into Data Studio, BigQuery, Google Sheets, and 50+ other destinations — no code, no waiting.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windsor.ai today announced the launch of its ChatGPT Ads (OpenAI Ads) connector , becoming one of the very first platforms on the market to make data from OpenAI's brand-new advertising channel available for reporting and analytics. The new OpenAI Ads connector lets marketers extract their ChatGPT Ads spend, impressions, clicks, and conversions and pipe it automatically and continuously into the dashboards, warehouses, and spreadsheets they already use.OpenAI only opened ChatGPT advertising to the world this year, rolling out its self-serve ad platform in early 2026. The channel is already moving fast: it reportedly reached a $100 million annualized revenue mark within its first six weeks, according to an OpenAI spokesperson, with OpenAI targeting $2.5 billion in ad revenue in 2026. A brand-new channel growing that quickly creates an immediate problem for marketers. The spend is real, but the data lives in a silo, disconnected from every other channel in the mix.Windsor.ai's new connector closes that gap on day one."A new ad channel is only as good as your ability to measure it. We built this connector so that the moment a marketer spends a dollar on ChatGPT Ads, that dollar shows up right next to Google, Meta, and TikTok in the same report, not in yet another forgotten browser tab," said Rachel Ann Kreis, CMO at Windsor.ai. "Being first to market here means our customers don't have to wait to understand what's actually working."What the connector doesSetup takes about a minute. Marketers authenticate their ChatGPT Ads account in Windsor.ai, choose their metrics and destination, and Windsor handles the rest: collecting, structuring, and refreshing the data automatically. From there, ChatGPT Ads data flows into:AI assistants (LLMs):- ChatGPT, Claude , and other MCP-compatible assistants, so teams can query and act on their ChatGPT Ads data in plain language- BI and dashboards: Looker Studio, Power BI, Tableau- Data warehouses: BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift- Spreadsheets: Google Sheets and Excel- Plus 50+ other destinations across the Windsor.ai ecosystemFor AI assistants, Windsor.ai is a one-click native install. It is listed directly in the Claude connector directory and the ChatGPT apps directory, so there is no URL pasting or custom-connector setup. Add Windsor from the directory, sign in, pick your connector, and your ChatGPT Ads data is ready to analyze in natural language.Because the data lands in the same schema as Windsor's 345+ other connectors, marketers can blend ChatGPT Ads with every other paid, organic, CRM, and revenue source to build true cross-channel ROAS, attribution, and budget-pacing reports. No manual exports, no spreadsheet gymnastics, no code.Why it mattersChatGPT Ads is the first new large-scale ad channel in years, and the marketers who learn it fastest will have a real edge. But you can't optimize what you can't see. By making ChatGPT Ads data available for unified reporting from launch day, Windsor.ai gives advertising teams, agencies, and analysts a head start on understanding performance, proving ROI, and shifting budget toward what works.The ChatGPT Ads connector is available now to every Windsor.ai customer, including on the free-forever plan (no credit card). Paid plans start at $19/mo billed annually.About Windsor.aiWindsor.ai is a marketing data platform that connects 345+ data sources (advertising, analytics, CRM, e-commerce, and more) to the AI assistants, BI tools, warehouses, and spreadsheets marketing teams rely on. Windsor.ai helps thousands of brands and agencies unify their marketing data, measure cross-channel performance, and make faster, better-informed decisions. Learn more at windsor.ai.

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