Windsor.ai Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation
Windsor.ai today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Windsor.ai today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation.
Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase the customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three phase process - run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps and refine documentation for our mutual customers.
By earning this designation, Windsor.ai has proven their platform has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the Windsor.ai products they use today work well with BigQuery or save time on evaluating them, if not already using.
Being part of the program, Windsor.ai get more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps
“The Google Cloud Ready-BigQuery designation gives customers confidence that solutions have gone through a formal certification process and will deliver the best possible performance with BigQuery,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With Windsor.ai, customers can connect all of their data and metrics with BigQuery to more easily combine and optimize their marketing performance.”
"Hundreds of BigQuery customers have already seen the value of Windsor.ai business-ready marketing data. We are therefore very happy to further extend our collaboration with Google to accelerate our joint solution," says Matthias Kraaz, COO at Windsor.ai.
To learn more about Windsor.ai’s expertise with Google Cloud, visit https://windsor.ai/destinations/google-bigquery/. To learn more about Windsor.ai’s marketplace offerings visit https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/bigquery-connectors-public/windsorai. To learn more about Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery and it’s benefits visit https://cloud.google.com/bigquery/docs/bigquery-ready-overview
