Windsor.ai Launches Real-Time Marketing Campaign Execution Inside Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot

Windsor.ai's write-enabled MCP lets marketers pause ads, shift budgets, and launch campaigns directly inside Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windsor.ai , the leading data infrastructure pipeline powering 10,000+ paying customers, today announced the release of live write functionality for its Model Context Protocol (MCP) native applications. This launch marks a major leap forward in AI capabilities, shifting from "read-only" insights to bidirectional execution. For the first time, marketers, growth engineers, and business owners can not only view and ask questions about their performance data inside LLMs like Claude ChatGPT , and Copilot, but also interact with that data and execute real-time changes directly within those same interfaces, eliminating the need to jump between tools.From Analysis to Action: What's NewPreviously, clients leveraged Windsor.ai's 330+ data connectors to feed live multi-channel data into LLMs for reporting, analysis, and action planning. But execution still required switching back to ad managers, dashboards, and other native tools to make manual changes, significantly slowing down workflows.However, with the new write-enabled MCP integration, Windsor.ai clients can now use their preferred AI chat interface to execute the following actions instantly, without needing to return to native tools and platforms:• Pause Underperforming Campaigns: Detect spikes in Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) across Meta or Google Ads campaigns and pause them instantly without leaving your LLM of choice.• Dynamic Budget Allocation: Scale winning ad sets by instructing the AI to increase budgets on high-performing campaigns with strong return on ad spend (ROAS) across all connected advertising platforms simultaneously.• Create Campaigns from Scratch: Turn conversations with your LLM into live advertising campaigns, test ad variations, and deploy campaign structures directly from the AI chat interface.Matthias Kraaz, COO at Windsor.ai, commented on the launch, stating: "For the last few years, AI has acted like a data analyst, generating reports and telling you what's broken. Today, we are handing that 'AI analyst' the keys to execution, marking the end of the 'read-only' era. If Claude, ChatGPT, or Copilot flags a leaking budget at 2 AM, there's no need to log into your ad manager to fix it manually. You simply instruct your LLM to take action directly within the same chat. This is where the industry is heading: zero friction between insights and execution, all in one place."AvailabilityThis write-enabled functionality is now available natively across Windsor.ai's integrations for Anthropic's Claude, Claude Code (including CLI support via `claude plugin install windsor-ai`), OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot, enabling direct execution across major advertising platforms, CRMs, and ecommerce systems out of the box.About Windsor.aiWindsor.ai is the leading data attribution and integration platform trusted by over 10,000 active paying customers globally. By connecting 330+ marketing, sales, and CRM data sources seamlessly to LLMs, BI tools, and data warehouses, Windsor.ai eliminates manual data entry and empowers companies to optimize their data architecture at lightspeed. For more information, visit windsor.ai.Press Contact: Rachel Ann Kreis, rachel@windsor.ai

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