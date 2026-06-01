SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! HITS 100

Danny “The Count” Koker, Nick Kessler and Brian Fulmer join SHAKE IT OFF LIVE! LUCAS FERRARA (left), MERT ROBERTS (right)

A milestone night with guests who live at the intersection of passion, precision, and American ingenuity.

Hitting 100 only means one thing: we’re just getting warmed up.” — Mert Roberts, Co-Host

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunday, June 7, 2026 marks a major milestone for SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! as the unique radio program celebrates its 100th broadcast on AM970 THE ANSWER, the AM970 mobile app, and streaming platforms nationwide. The two‑hour special honors the occasion with a lineup rooted in American craft, grit, and road‑tested storytelling.SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! has built its reputation on sharp conversation, unfiltered insight, and guests who bring real substance to the table. The 100th show continues that tradition with two standout features.Hour 1 spotlights Danny “The Count” Koker, the driving force behind the hit series Counting Cars and the visionary owner of Count’s Kustoms, the Las Vegas shop known for custom motorcycles, muscle cars, and unmistakable craftsmanship. A lifelong gearhead, musician, and entrepreneur, Koker has earned a national following through his History Channel series and his rock band Count’s 77, blending precision, personality, and a deep love of American machines.Hour 2 welcomes Nick Kessler and Brian Fulmer, known nationwide as The Road Trip Masters. The schoolteachers‑turned‑travel‑storytellers roam the country in their 1968 gold drop‑top Cadillac, shining a spotlight on small‑town America — the diners, makers, main streets, and characters that define the nation’s heart. Their mission is simple: celebrate the authentic, the overlooked, and the proudly local.Lucas A. Ferrara, a New York attorney, law professor, award‑winning film producer, and editorial strategist, brings muscular analysis, narrative precision, and a signature hybrid talkie style to every broadcast. Mert Roberts, a veteran broadcaster and cultural commentator, is known for sharp instincts, dry wit, and an ear for the stories beneath the surface.Mert Roberts reflected on the milestone, saying, “A hundred shows isn’t just a number. It’s a testament to the conversations that matter, the guests who show up with something real to say, and the listeners who keep us honest. We built this show on curiosity, candor, and a refusal to phone it in. Hitting 100 only means one thing: we’re just getting warmed up.”The 100th broadcast airs Sunday, June 7 from 7–9 PM EDT on AM970 The Answer, the AM970 mobile app, and all major streaming platforms.More information is available at https://shakeitofflive.com/ Because a hundred shows in … we’re just getting dangerous.

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