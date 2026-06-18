CELEBRITY CHEF ROBERT IRVINE TALKS SERVICE AND HOSPITALITY

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Christina Cates on Culinary Confidential Poster

Christina Cates welcomes Robert Irvine for a wide‑ranging Americana 250 conversation on leadership, giving back, and the future of American hospitality.

The American spirit is built not only through innovation and entrepreneurship, but through service, compassion, and lifting others up.” — Christina Cates, Host

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CELEBRITY CHEF ROBERT IRVINE JOINS CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL Air Date: July 12, 2026 on AM970 radio + streaming worldwideAs America prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary, Culinary Confidential with Christina Cates continues its special four-part Americana 250 series with one of the country’s most recognizable culinary figures. Award-winning chef, entrepreneur, television personality, and veteran advocate Robert Irvine joins host Christina Cates for an inspiring conversation celebrating the values that have shaped the American spirit — service, resilience, leadership, and hospitality.Known worldwide as the longtime host of Restaurant: Impossible, Irvine has built a career that reaches far beyond the kitchen. A former member of the British Royal Navy, he has become one of hospitality’s most influential voices while dedicating himself to improving the lives of America’s veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders, and their families through the Robert Irvine Foundation. His unwavering commitment to those who serve has made him one of the nation’s most respected advocates for the military community.Throughout July, the Americana 250 series highlights the innovators, patriots, entrepreneurs, and changemakers whose work reflects the ideals that continue to define America. In this special episode, Irvine shares how leadership, discipline, and service have guided every chapter of his remarkable career — from military life to building a global culinary brand. The conversation explores the evolution of American hospitality, the importance of giving back, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and why supporting veterans and first responders remains central to his life’s mission.A dedicated portion of the interview shines a spotlight on veteran advocacy, examining the challenges many service members face after returning home and the meaningful work being done through the Robert Irvine Foundation to improve mental health, wellness, mobility, and quality of life for veterans and their families. Irvine discusses why honoring those who have served is not simply an act of gratitude, but an ongoing responsibility shared by every American.“Americana is about more than history — it’s about the people who continue to shape our country every day,” said host Christina Cates. “Robert Irvine embodies the values this series was created to celebrate. His passion for hospitality is matched only by his unwavering commitment to serving those who have sacrificed for our nation. This conversation reminds us that the American spirit is built not only through innovation and entrepreneurship, but through service, compassion, and lifting others up.”Listeners will also hear Irvine’s insights on building a successful business, inspiring future generations of hospitality professionals, and how food has the unique ability to unite communities across every background and generation.The Robert Irvine episode is part of Culinary Confidential’s Americana 250 series, a month-long celebration of America’s culinary heritage, pioneering spirit, and the people whose stories reflect the nation’s enduring values as it approaches its historic 250th anniversary.ABOUT THE HOST — CHRISTINA CATESChristina Cates is a 20-year veteran of New York City’s hospitality industry, with leadership roles at Tavern on the Green, The Palm, and Almond Tribeca. A graduate of The Art Institute of New York City’s Restaurant Management program, she brings a lived-in, insider’s perspective to every conversation. As host of Culinary Confidential, she explores the stories behind the people shaping food, travel, culture, and hospitality — from industry icons to emerging innovators.TUNE INSunday, July 12, 2026 • 9 PM EDTStreaming worldwide on AM970 radio, AM970TheAnswer.com and the AM970 mobile appReplays on Apple, Amazon, iHeart, Spotify, and moreFor additional information visit: https://culinaryconfidentialchristina.com/ CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL with Christina Cates: Because when Robert Irvine talks Americana, even the fireworks take notes.

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