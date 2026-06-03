Celco – Ice-O-Matic Market Update: The First 120 Days

Celco reports strong nationwide demand and improved access to Ice-O-Matic machines, parts, and support 120 days after expanding distribution across Canada.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has now been 120 days since Celco announced the expansion of its Ice-O-Matic distribution partnership, extending from regional coverage in the eastern and central provinces to full nationwide distribution across Canada. The expansion includes new equipment, OEM replacement parts, and coordinated service support.Since the January announcement, market response has been exceptionally positive as foodservice operators, service providers, dealers, and institutional customers across Canada continue seeking reliable access to commercial ice machine solutions and genuine OEM support.The expanded partnership has further positioned Celco as a leading Canadian source for Ice-O-Matic commercial ice machines , replacement parts, and technical support through its established national distribution platform.Strong Early Momentum Across Canada:Over the past four months, Celco has experienced significant engagement from customers and dealer partners nationwide. The expansion has helped simplify procurement processes, improve response times, and strengthen equipment availability for operators across multiple sectors, including:• Restaurants and foodservice groups• Hospitality and hotel operations• Healthcare and institutional facilities• Convenience retail and beverage programs• Multi-location and national chain accountsCustomers have responded positively to improved coordination for equipment supply, OEM parts access, and after-sales support through a single trusted Canadian distribution source.Expanded Inventory & Improved Parts Accessibility:A key focus during the first 120 days has been strengthening inventory availability and improving distribution efficiency nationwide.Celco has expanded stocking positions for:• Ice-O-Matic modular ice machines• Undercounter ice systems• Remote condenser units• Water filtration systems• Genuine OEM replacement partsThis increased inventory investment has improved fulfillment capabilities while helping reduce downtime for service providers and operators who require rapid replacement parts access.Nationwide Service & Support Coordination:As part of the expanded distribution initiative, Celco has continued enhancing its national support infrastructure to better serve customers across Canadian markets.Key initiatives completed during the first 120 days include:• Expanded technical and product training resources• Increased coordination with service partners nationwide• Improved parts identification and troubleshooting support• Enhanced logistics and distribution responsiveness• Streamlined support for warranty and aftermarket requirementsThese improvements continue to strengthen Celco’s ability to provide consistent Ice-O-Matic service and support nationwide.Strategic Focus for Continued Growth:Following the successful launch phase of the nationwide expansion, Celco remains focused on continuing to grow Ice-O-Matic brand awareness and market penetration across Canada.Key strategic priorities for the remainder of 2026 include:• Increasing national awareness of Ice-O-Matic equipment solutions• Further strengthening OEM parts accessibility coast-to-coast• Continuing investments in logistics and distribution efficiency• Expanding technical training and customer support initiatives• Reinforcing Celco’s position as a trusted Canadian commercial ice machine distributor About CelcoFounded in 1975, Celco is a Canadian foodservice equipment distributor headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. For over five decades, the company has supported restaurants, hospitality groups, healthcare institutions, and commercial kitchens with equipment distribution, OEM parts supply, logistics coordination, and technical support solutions across Canada.Through its expanded nationwide partnership with Ice-O-Matic, Celco continues to deliver reliable commercial ice machine solutions supported by responsive customer service, operational expertise, and long-standing industry relationships. Learn more at Celco.ca

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