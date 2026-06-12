Majestic Sign Studio Earns 5-Star Praise for City of Corona 'Canvas on the Curb' Project

Utility Box – Sidewalk-Facing View Before Art Wrap Utility Box – Sidewalk-Facing Side After Art Wrap Utility Box – Street-Facing View Before Art Wrap Utility Box – Street-Facing Side After Art Wrap

Public art transformation highlights expertise in municipal signage, project coordination, and community-focused design.

From concept to installation, our team delivers quality craftsmanship, strategic design, and dependable service to help your business stand out,” — said Gordy Wolfe, owner of Majestic Sign Studio

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Majestic Sign Studio, a full-service sign company established in 2012, has received outstanding feedback for its work on the City of Corona’s Canvas on the Curb initiative. The project transformed standard utility boxes into vibrant, community-driven art installations, enhancing public spaces across the city.The before-and-after transformation of these utility boxes tells a compelling story from plain infrastructure to eye-catching visual landmarks, demonstrating how thoughtful design can elevate everyday environments. Majestic Sign Studio was recognized for its seamless execution, attention to detail, and strong collaboration with city stakeholders.This recognition highlights the complexities of municipal projects, including coordination with local agencies, adherence to regulations, and maintaining project timelines, all of which Majestic Sign Studio successfully navigated.Transforming Public Spaces Through DesignCommunity-Focused Visual ImpactThe project turned ordinary utility boxes into engaging public art pieces that reflect the identity and creativity of the Corona community.Durable, High-Quality MaterialsEach installation was produced using materials designed to withstand outdoor conditions, ensuring long-lasting vibrancy and minimal maintenance.Efficient Project CoordinationFrom planning to installation, the team worked closely with the City of Corona to manage approvals, timelines, and execution without disrupting daily operations.Custom Design IntegrationEvery wrap was tailored to align with the Canvas on the Curb program's vision, enhancing both aesthetics and neighborhood appeal.Enhanced Community ExperienceThese visual upgrades contribute to a more welcoming environment, encouraging civic pride and creating memorable streetscapes.Early Feedback and What’s NextThe 5-star review underscores Majestic Sign Studio’s ability to deliver impactful results on public sector projects:"We had a great experience working with Majestic Sign on a recent public project. Their team maintained clear and consistent communication throughout the process, making sure every detail was aligned to achieve the best possible results. The quality of their work met our expectations, and the project was completed smoothly. Overall, we are very satisfied and will continue to work with them." — Mirna RomeroWith the success of the Canvas on the Curb project, Majestic Sign Studio plans to continue supporting municipal initiatives throughout Corona and neighboring communities through high-quality, design-driven signage and public-space enhancements.About Majestic Sign StudioFounded in 2012 and based in Corona, California, Majestic Sign Studio specializes in comprehensive signage solutions for public- and private-sector clients. The company partners with city governments and municipal departments to deliver durable, custom-designed signage and visual solutions that enhance community spaces. Known for its commitment to quality, communication, and execution, Majestic Sign Studio remains a trusted partner for local government projects.Website: https://www.majesticsignstudio.com/

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