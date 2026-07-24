Clarity Signworks Adds In-House Wide-Format Printing Capability at Northridge Facility

Expansion enables faster turnaround on window graphics, banners, posters, and custom vinyl signage for businesses across the San Fernando Valley, Simi Valley.

NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarity Signworks, an ISA member and SignWorld Business Partners member headquartered in Northridge, California, has added in-house wide-format printing capability at its Northridge facility. The new equipment expands Clarity Signworks' ability to produce adhesive vinyl products, window graphics, banners, posters, and stickers directly on-site — a capability shift that shortens turnaround times and gives the company tighter control over material selection, print quality, and project scheduling for businesses across the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas.What the In-House Capability CoversThe new printing setup allows Clarity Signworks to produce a broader range of printed vinyl and paper-based signage in-house, including:• Full and partial storefront window graphics • Standard and specialty perforated vinyl for privacy and advertising applications• Commercial banners in multiple weights• Interior posters and promotional graphics• Custom stickers and decals for product, vehicle, and equipment brandingDimensional lettering, channel letters, monument signs , and illuminated signage continue to be coordinated through Clarity Signworks' network of fabrication partners, with licensed electrical support brought in when electrical work is required.Why In-House Printing Matters for Local BusinessesFor small and mid-sized businesses in the region—particularly retail, fitness and wellness studios, medical and professional offices, and property managers—signage timelines are often tied to grand openings, tenant improvements, seasonal promotions, and lease commitments. Producing printed graphics in-house gives Clarity Signworks greater control over scheduling while also making it easier to source and test specialty materials for specific applications. Instead of relying entirely on third-party print vendors, the company can better coordinate production with installation schedules and respond more quickly when project requirements change.The new capability also supports more specialized vinyl applications. Different installation surfaces, including glass, drywall, brick, and concrete, often require different vinyl products to achieve proper adhesion and long-term performance. Producing graphics in-house gives Clarity Signworks greater flexibility to source specialty materials and match them to each project's installation requirements."Bringing production in-house means we control more of the process — turnaround, material selection, quality — and our clients feel that in how fast a project moves and how flexibly we can solve unusual problems," said Tony Chen, founder of Clarity Signworks. "For a lot of our clients, timing and detail matter as much as the sign itself. Having the printer in our own space lets us commit to both with more confidence."Serving Northridge and Surrounding CommunitiesClarity Signworks serves commercial clients across the San Fernando Valley, including Northridge, Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, Studio City, Encino, Tarzana, Van Nuys, and Reseda. The company handles projects from initial consultation through site survey, design, permitting coordination when required, production, installation scheduling, and final installation.Business owners interested in learning more about custom window graphics, storefront signage, banners, and interior signage can contact Clarity Signworks at info@claritysignworks.com or (818) 208-5456, or visit https://claritysignworks.com About Clarity SignworksClarity Signworks is a full-service commercial sign company based in Northridge, California, serving businesses across the San Fernando Valley, Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Thousand Oaks, and the greater Los Angeles area. Founded by Tony Chen, Clarity Signworks provides consultation, design, production, and installation coordination for window graphics, interior signage, dimensional lettering, and custom commercial sign projects. Every project is managed personally from first site visit through final installation.Learn more at https://claritysignworks.com

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