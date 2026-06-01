Premio Expands its Ruggedized Computing Solutions to Target Next-Gen Physical AI Computing Demands at COMPUTEX 2026

Premio Expands its Ruggedized Computing Solutions to Target Next Generation Physical AI Computing Demands at COMPUTEX 2026

Enabling Agentic Physical AI Across Rugged Edge Systems, AI Workstations, and On-Premise AI Servers

Physical AI requires more than raw compute It needs the right mix of acceleration, I/O, ruggedness, connectivity and architecture to bring deterministic and autonomous intelligence closer to the edge.” — Dustin Seetoo, Vice President of Product Marketing at Premio Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 02, 2026. Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and industrial computing solutions, today announced its upcoming showcase at COMPUTEX 2026, where the company will unveil its next generation platform strategy for Physical AI at the edge with its newest Ruggedized NVIDIA Jetson AI Edge Computers “WCO Series”, Edge AI Workstations “KCO Series”, and Edge AI Servers “LLM Series”. Visitors can experience Premio’s latest Physical AI technologies at Booth #P0413, Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 1st Floor

Under the theme “Unlocking the Next Wave of Physical AI at the Edge,” Premio’s COMPUTEX 2026 announcement highlights a major industry shift: the future of AI is not only in the cloud but expanding rapidly to the edge, where intelligence becomes physical, distributed, and real time in the most challenging environmental conditions. Premio is focused on enabling the ruggedized compute backbone to make this transition reliable, scalable, and deployment ready with its robust portfolio of ruggedized computing solutions.

COMPUTEX 2026, themed “AI Together,” will spotlight global innovation across AI & Computing, Robotics & Mobility, and Next Gen Tech. As AI moves from foundational large language models from the datacenter into real world autonomous machines, robots, vehicles, factories, and agentic infrastructure, Premio’s expertise lies in the ability to engineer, manufacture, and deploy at scale, ruggedized computing platforms that enable autonomous and intelligent systems.

At COMPUTEX 2026, Premio will showcase a complete Physical AI compute portfolio designed to support different computing demands across the Physical AI deployment spectrum from inference and training. From ruggedized NVIDIA Jetson based systems for robotics and autonomous machines, to high performance Edge AI Workstations for flexible industrial automation and inspection, and Edge AI Servers for on premise AI infrastructure, Premio is bringing deterministic and autonomous computing closer to where data is generated for real time inference.

Ruggedized NVIDIA Jetson AI Edge Computers

Premio’s WCO Series, including the WCO-3000-ORN and WCO-6000-THR, is engineered for extreme industrial, outdoor, railway, and robotics environments where durability matters most. Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano and Orin NX for the WCO-3000-ORN, and NVIDIA Jetson Thor T4000 and T5000 for the WCO-6000-THR, the WCO Series delivers the latest NVIDIA Jetson embedded compute performance for Physical AI deployments. With IP66 rated protection, fanless cooling, robust M12 locking connectivity, and advanced multi camera support through PoE+, GMSL2, and NVIDIA Holoscan sensor pipelines, the WCO Series brings rugged edge AI computing into the harshest and most mission critical operating environments.

Edge AI Workstations

Edge AI Workstations represent a new class of industrial AI computing designed to deliver server level acceleration with greater deployment flexibility than traditional rackmount systems. The KCO Series, led by the latest KCO-6000-ARL, brings this category to the industrial edge with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, PCIe Gen 5 expansion, and full length, full height GPU support for next generation NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell GPU options. By bridging the gap between traditional edge computers and AI servers, KCO enables demanding vision AI, robotics, multimodal AI, and automation workloads to run closer to the machine without being limited to a rackmount enclosure.



Edge AI Servers

The LLM Series, including the LLM-2U-AM5 and LLM-3U-AM5, expands Premio’s on-premise AI infrastructure portfolio with two new short depth edge AI servers designed for standard 19-inch rackmount deployments. Built on the AMD AM5 socket platform and B650 chipset for support of AMD Ryzen 9000, 8000, and 7000 Series processors, as well as AMD EPYC 4004 CPUs, the LLM Series stands out as Premio’s scalable edge AI servers designed for local deployment of multimodal LLMs, agentic AI, and next generation AI workloads closer to where data is generated for on-premise datacenters.

Together, these three-product series reflect Premio’s strategic positioning across the Physical AI compute continuum, from super ruggedized NVIDIA Jetson based AI edge computers to industrial AI workstations and on-premise edge AI servers. By leveraging leading semiconductor technologies from NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD, Premio provides the hardware building blocks for edge AI that is moving from the cloud into physical, distributed, and real-world environments.

COMPUTEX 2026 also marks Premio’s first official showcase presence in Taiwan at COMPUTEX after its brand consolidation of its subsidiary C&T Solution Inc. at the beginning of 2026. With long established R&D and manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Premio’s debut at the exhibition reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing industrial AI innovation and strengthening its role as a global edge computing manufacturer.

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