Premio Unveils CT-DAS01 3.5-Inch Industrial SBC Powered by Intel Atom® x7000RE Series (Amston Lake)

Compact 3.5-inch SBC with Intel Atom® x7000RE processors, dual 2.5GbE, triple display support, and 4G/5G-ready expansion for industrial edge systems

With Intel® Atom® x7000RE processors, dual 2.5GbE, and flexible M.2 expansion, the CT-DAS01 enables compact systems with scalable connectivity and long lifecycle availability.” — Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global provider of rugged edge and embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of CT-DAS01 3.5-inch SBC Industrial Motherboard. Designed for automation engineers developing compact, connected edge systems, the CT-DAS01 delivers power-efficient processing, high-speed networking, and cellular-ready expansion in a space-saving industrial form factor.

The CT-DAS01 supports Intel Atom® x7000RE Series processors (Amston Lake), including the 8-core x7835RE up to 3.6 GHz and the 4-core x7433RE up to 3.4 GHz, delivering power-efficient performance for thermally constrained edge deployments. With support for up to 32GB of DDR5 memory, the board provides scalable performance for control systems, industrial gateways, and vision-enabled automation.

For data-driven industrial applications, the motherboard integrates dual Intel® i226IT 2.5GbE LAN and supports three independent displays via DisplayPort, HDMI, and LVDS or eDP. M.2 expansion enables NVMe storage and 4G/5G connectivity with dual Nano SIM support, allowing system integrators to deploy connected edge systems across distributed environments.

Built for demanding operating conditions, the CT-DAS01 operates from -40°C to 85°C and supports a wide 9V to 36V DC input with integrated power protection for long-term industrial reliability.

Key features:

• Intel Atom® x7835RE (8-core, up to 3.6 GHz) and x7433RE (4-core, up to 3.4 GHz) processors

• Up to 32GB DDR5 4800 SO-DIMM (non-ECC)

• Dual Intel® i226IT 2.5GbE LAN

• Triple independent display support: DP, HDMI, and LVDS or eDP

• M.2 M key (NVMe), M.2 E key (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth), M.2 B key (NVMe/4G/5G) with dual Nano SIM

• Wide voltage DC input 9V to 36V with power protection

• Operating temperature range from -40°C to 85°C

For more information, visit premioinc.com or contact our edge computing experts directly at sales@premioinc.com.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 37+ years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the United States and Taiwan.

CT-DAS01: Industrial Edge 3.5″ SBC Powered by Intel® Atom® x7000RE

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