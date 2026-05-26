Premio Launches SIO-300-ASL Stainless Steel Panel PC Powered by Intel Atom® x7000 Series for Washdown Automation

Stainless Steel Panel PC

Fanless SUS316 enclosure, full IP66/IP69K protection and optical bonding deliver durable, power-efficient performance

Automation engineers need systems that survive washdowns without compromising performance. The SIO-300-ASL delivers power-efficient computing in a fully sealed IP69K design.” — Dustin Seetoo, VP of product marketing at Premio.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global provider of rugged edge and embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of the SIO-300-ASL Stainless Steel Panel PC. Designed for automation engineers in hygienic production environments, the SIO-300-ASL combines Intel Atom® x7000 Series processors (Amston Lake and Alder Lake-N) with a fully sealed, fanless design rated IP66 and IP69K. The system delivers power-efficient performance up to 3.6 GHz to support HMI, control and edge processing in moisture-prone industrial facilities.

Purpose-built for sanitary operations, the SIO-300-ASL features a fully corrosion-resistant stainless steel SUS316L from chassis, bolts, and M12 connectors, engineered to withstand routine cleaning and temperature fluctuations. The SIO-300 Series also built with an integrated pressure vent valve helps equalize internal pressure and minimize condensation during washdown cycles, supporting long-term reliability in regulated manufacturing environments.

Powered by Intel Atom® x7000 Series processors (Amston Lake and Alder Lake-N) with up to 8 cores and 9W-12W TDP, the system balances compute performance and energy efficiency for HMI, real-time control and edge data processing workloads. The fanless thermal architecture minimizes maintenance requirements while improving system longevity in continuous operation environments.

Optical bonding technology enhances display clarity, reduces glare and improves touch accuracy in bright factory settings. Combined with industrial-grade M12 locking connectors for LAN, COM, USB and power, the SIO-300-ASL ensures secure, vibration-resistant connectivity across automation networks. The system supports 110V to 240V AC power input and operates from minus 10 to 50 degrees Celsius, enabling reliable deployment across global industrial environments.

Key Features of the SIO-300-ASL Stainless Steel Panel PC include:

•Powered by Intel® Atom® x7000 Series processors (Amston Lake and Alder Lake-N)

•Available in 15”, 15.6”, 21.5” and 23.8” inch display sizes

•Full system IP66 / IP69K washdown protection

•Fanless SUS316 stainless steel enclosure for corrosion resistance

•DDR5 memory support up to 32GB

•2x 2.5GbE LAN with M12 connectors for sealed industrial connectivity

•M.2 expansion with optional 4G/5G and Wi-Fi 6E support

•Optical bonding with 7H scratch-resistant touch glass

SIO-300-ASL Series Washdown Industrial Panel PC with Intel Atom® x7000 Series Processor

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