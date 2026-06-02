Business Reporter: Bridging the instruction gap

How human expertise has become AI’s biggest challenge

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Jasmehr Bhatia of Prolific talks about how a growing challenge has emerged as organisations race to develop more advanced AI systems. Ensuring that human experts can effectively evaluate the output of increasingly complex models has recently become the stumbling block of AI growth. New industry research shows that the biggest obstacle to safer, more reliable AI is no longer cost or computing power, but the quality of human feedback and the ability to measure whether training is actually working. Unlike earlier AI systems that relied on repetitive labelling tasks, today’s models require domain experts to assess not only whether an output appears correct, but also whether the model’s reasoning process is sound.The challenge lies in finding contributors with both deep domain knowledge and the contextual understanding needed to evaluate AI systems effectively. Industry leaders describe this as the “instruction gap” – the disconnect between what engineers need from experts and what experts can realistically deliver without sufficient operational context. For example, a cardiologist evaluating a diagnostic AI model must understand whether the system is intended for emergency triage or routine screening, while a securities lawyer assessing a contract review agent needs visibility into the regulatory and commercial context surrounding the task.To close this gap, organisations should treat expert selection like hiring, building long-term relationships with contributors, investing in calibration and training and embedding continuous feedback loops into AI development workflows.To learn more about how to address human feedback limitations in model evaluation, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ProlificProlific is a technology company building the biggest pool of quality human data in the world. Over 35,000 AI developers, researchers and organisations access Prolific’s platform to gather data from real, engaged participants with a new study launched every 2 minutes.

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