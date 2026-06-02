Business Reporter: Offering features that reflect what customers need

Product specs grounded in customer experience emerge as the critical success factor in AI-driven software development

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Productboard talks about why product discovery – the iterative process of understanding customer needs, validating core problems and testing potential solutions before building the final product – is key to designing product features that truly add value to the customer experience. AI coding tools are helping engineering teams ship software faster than ever, but speed alone is not translating into better business outcomes. Recent research shows that while 63 per cent of engineering organisations now deploy code more frequently using AI tools, 45 per cent of AI-assisted deployments result in problems and 72 per cent have led to production incidents. According to experts, the root issue is not coding quality but flawed product discovery leading to ineffective or dysfunctional solutions. Many organisations still rely too heavily on internal assumptions, expert opinions and business cases designed to justify pre-made decisions rather than validate real customer needs or product capabilities.To address this, product leaders are increasingly focusing on discovery processes to identify bottlenecks, unnecessary handoffs and gaps between customer insight and product delivery. This approach helps organisations determine which stages require human judgment and which can be automated, significantly compressing discovery timelines without sacrificing quality. In AI-native development environments, specifications have become increasingly critical to help bridge these gaps. Daniel Hejl, co-founder and Chief AI Officer at Productboard, said: “Everything has to be in the spec. Pricing plan, analytics events, onboarding impact. These are not details you resolve in a hallway conversation when your coding agent is building at three in the morning.” It’s also key that specifications remain grounded in real customer evidence and missing elements are identified early before development reaches engineering teams.To learn more about how product teams can enhance their product strategy, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ProductboardProductboard is the intelligent product management platform that helps future-ready product teams deliver exceptional products with clarity and confidence. Over 6,000 companies use Productboard to uncover customer needs, drive strategic alignment and rally everyone around the product strategy. With Productboard Spark, teams now have an AI agent purpose-built for product management – one that synthesizes customer insights at scale, accelerates evidence-based decisions and builds organizational intelligence that grows smarter over time.

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